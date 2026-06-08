2 people open fire overnight on York city street

Two individuals opened fire on a York city street early Sunday morning, according to footage obtained by CBS 21.

Video captured by a neighbor shows two individuals open fire after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2026, in the area of W. Clark Avenue and Belvedere Avenue in York, Pa.

Two individuals opened fire on a York city street early Sunday morning, as seen in footage obtained by CBS 21. The York City Police Department confirmed there was a report of shots fired around 3:47 a.m. Sunday on West Clark Avenue near Belvedere Avenue. A person who lives nearby captured the incident on a home camera.

The video shows two people walk down the street and stop, at which point they both hold up firearms and shoot multiple rounds as they walk backwards. The individuals are then seen running away. A road has been closed off for investigation after an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County. Between 2019 and 2023, the DOJ said he advertised and accepted payment for wheelchair accessible vehicles to dozens of unsuspecting customers.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a reported cyberbullying incident that saw two teens charged with harassing a 15-year-old Dauphin County girl. Lake Marburg is closed on Monday as search efforts continue for a missing boater who was last seen Saturday evening during inclement weather conditions. Three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk on Wednesday, according to an incident report from Pennsylvania State Police.





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