Two Central Ohio Transit Authority bus drivers were killed and nine others injured after a head-on collision during Monday morning rush hour in Columbus, Ohio.

Central Ohio Transit Authority officials have officially identified the two drivers killed in Monday morning's tragic head-on bus collision as Richard Terry, age 53, and Paul Copeland, age 60.

The devastating crash occurred on Columbus city's north side around 8 a.m., claiming the lives of these long-serving transit workers who were dedicated to serving the community for years.

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Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Albert stated that early indications show one of the buses crossed a double yellow line for unknown reasons and struck the other bus head-on.

A third vehicle subsequently collided with the rear or side of one of the buses, compounding the severity of the accident during the busy morning rush hour traffic.

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Monica Tellez-Fowler, COTA's president and CEO, and Tyson Brown, president of Transportation Workers Union Local 208, issued a joint statement expressing their profound sorrow over the loss of Richard and Paul.

They described Terry and Copeland as valued members of the COTA family, highlighting that Copeland had joined the transit authority in 2008 while Terry joined in 2012.

The investigation revealed that one bus operator was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second driver was transported in critical condition before passing away at the hospital.

Nine other individuals, including bus riders and passengers from the third vehicle, were taken to area hospitals where they remain in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed that no pedestrians were injured in the crash, and Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin and council member Lourdes Barroso de Padilla called the event heartbreaking.

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In their statement, council leaders extended their deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those killed and urged the community to remember the lost lives as they enter the holiday season.

COTA is actively working with investigators to determine the full cause of the crash and has provided support and counseling services to affected employees.

Some operators were relieved from work on Monday as part of the grief support measures, and the transit authority asked for patience regarding any associated service cancellations or delays.

The community continues to mourn the loss of these dedicated professionals while police maintain that the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.