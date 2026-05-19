2 more Italian divers' bodies found in Maldives cave, while 2 remaining need recovery

After a deadly diving mission, two more Italian divers' bodies were recovered from a cave in the Maldives, and the mission to find the remaining two divers is still underway. While five Italians died, the other instructor and four divers were located in the third chamber.

The bodies of two more Italian divers have been recovered from a cave in the Maldives after a dangerous mission to retrieve the remaining pair.

Tragedy struck when five Italians, including a mother and daughter, died while exploring caves at a depth of around 165 feet, in the worst single diving accident in the history of the nation. Divers located the bodies of the instructor and the other four divers, all of whom were Italian, 'pretty much together' in the cavern's third and final chamber. After another day, the first two bodies were brought to the surface.

The remaining two bodies will be recovered on Wednesday, as the mission moves to the next phase





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Italy Maldives Splitsboarding Divers Caving Fatal Death Recovery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top divers join perilous mission to recover Italian tourists’ remains from Maldives sea caveInternational cave divers have arrived in the Maldives to step up the search for the remains of four Italians who died while scuba diving in the island paradise, a day after a military officer lost his life in the recovery attempt.

Read more »

Finnish divers join the search for remains of 4 Italian divers in the MaldivesThe search for the remains of the four Italian divers was suspended Saturday, after a Maldivian military diver died.

Read more »

Maldives military diver dies searching for four Italian divers missing inside underwater cave systemA Maldivian military diver died from decompression sickness during a perilous mission to recover bodies of four Italian divers trapped in a deep underwater cave.

Read more »

Italian divers' death in cave in Maldives prompts recovery missionFive Italian divers died while exploring a cave in the Maldives on Thursday, leading to a recovery mission with tragic consequences.

Read more »