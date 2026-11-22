Two men who prosecutors initially cleared in a deadly 2023 shooting in South Carolina on the state’s 'Stand Your Ground' law have now been charged with murder and a pair of former law enforcement officers are also charged in connection with the crime.

from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/WilcoxWeldon Boyd and Kenneth Williams have been charged with murder in the September 2023 shooting death of Scott Spivey, according to court records.

Two men who were initially cleared of criminal wrongdoing in a 2023 deadly shooting now face murder charges after new evidence came to light in a civil lawsuit. Two former law enforcement officers were also indicted for their conduct during the shooting investigation.

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The shooting followed a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 100 mph during which the victim allegedly waved a gun at the two men, who would later shoot him saying they feared for their lives. Two men who prosecutors initially cleared in a deadly 2023 shooting in South Carolina on the state’s "Stand Your Ground" law have now been charged with murder and a pair of former law enforcement officers are also charged in connection with the crime.

Weldon Boyd and Kenneth Williams now face murder charges in the September 2023 shooting of Scott Spivey. Two former Horry County officers, former Horry County Deputy Chief Brandon Strickland and Sgt. Damon Vescovi, were indicted on charges of obstruction of justice and misconduct for their role in the investigation. Two former Horry County officers, Deputy Chief Brandon Strickland and Sgt.

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Damon Vescovi , were indicted on charges of obstruction of justice and misconduct in the investigation into the shooting, court documents state. up to say, but I had a blast," the AP reported.

Other evidence included body camera footage of another officer writing a note to the men the day of the shooting that read, "act like victim camera.

" The Horry County Sheriff’s Office fired the two officers after learning of the new evidence and the Attorney General’s Office launched a new investigation which led to this week’s indictments. Prosecutors said Boyd called Strickland several times from the scene of the deadly confrontation and later, and Strickland responded that he spoke with investigators and prosecutors about the case, according to Boyd’s phone records.

Lawyers for all four men have said their clients are innocent and Shaun Kent, who represents Boyd, said the charges should be dropped in part because the evidence from the victim case was used to build criminal charges. One of the reasons the attorney general’s office cleared the men, Kent said, was that Spivey had alcohol in his system at the time of the chase.

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"He was intoxicated. He had a firearm. He was pointing it at other individuals," King said in court. Strickland’s attorney said at this week’s bond hearing that while his comments may have been inappropriate, there was no evidence that they actually influenced the investigation.

Vescovi was accused of passing the note to the two about the camera. His attorney told the bond court judge that Vescovi made a poor choice, but at that point, he believe Boyd and Williams were victims of a road rage incident.

"Scott tried desperately to escape the violence that ultimately took his life," she said. . Boyd’s bond was set at $110,000; Williams’ at $100,000; and Strickland’s and Vescovi’s at $10,000 each. Information in this story came from the Associated Press, the South Carolina Attorney General's Office and WPDE. This story was reported from Orlando.