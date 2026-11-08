2 men dead after woman reportedly shoots ex-boyfriend who shot her current boyfriend in Willis

Two men are dead following a shooting Friday evening in Willis involving a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 5000 block of Pleasure Lake Drive. Deputies responded to a 911 call about an assault involving a firearm. When they arrived, they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

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What led to the shooting? According to the sheriff’s office, the woman’s ex-boyfriend arrived at her home armed with a gun. Investigators believe the ex-boyfriend shot the woman’s current boyfriend. The woman then reportedly fired her own weapon, striking her ex-boyfriend.

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Both men died from their injuries. Authorities have not released the men’s identities pending notification of their families. The woman’s actions during the shooting will be presented to a grand jury to determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to the sheriff’s office. No charges against the woman have been announced.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives and crime scene investigators responded to investigate the shooting. The MCSO released the following statement: This is an active investigation, once things progress we may release more, but not at this time This is a developing story. Check back for updates.