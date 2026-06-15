2 men critically injured in stabbing in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

Seattle police are investigating a stabbing in the Chinatown-International District that left two men hospitalized with critical injuries.

FILE- A photo of Seattle Police outside of Aki Kurose Middle school in Seattle on Jan. 20, 2026. Seattle police are investigating a stabbing in the Chinatown-International District that left two men hospitalized with critical injuries and prompted a large-scale search for the suspect on Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 6:49 p.m. to reports of a man covered in blood near 10th Avenue South and South Weller Street. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Seattle Police Department . Officers provided emergency medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. The victim was then transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

As officers searched the area for a suspect, they discovered a second victim near 12th Avenue South and South Weller Street, where a second man had also been found with multiple stab wounds. Officers rendered aid before SFD transported him to Harborview, where he was also listed in critical condition. Investigators used information from the department's Real Time Crime Center to track a possible direction of travel for the suspect.

Police established a perimeter and searched the area with assistance from officers from multiple precincts, a Seattle police K-9 unit and King County Sheriff's Office deputies. Despite the extensive search, officers were unable to locate the suspect. No arrests have been made, and investigators have not released information about a suspect or a possible motive. Detectives with SPD's Homicide and Assault Unit have taken over the investigation and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the violence.

A teenage girl died after being pulled from the water at Lake Sammamish State Park on Sunday, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue. Eastside Fire & Rescue said itIn July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law.

It’s estimated to cut federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion over the next decadeHuman skeletal bones found inside a sleeping bag in a remote section of a Washington park nearly three decades ago were identified as a missing Hawaii man. A military aircraft crashed near Rimrock Lake on Saturday, sparking a wildfire that prompted a response from local and federal firefighting agencies.

Seattle is just hours away from its first FIFA World Cup match, with the city preparing for what officials expect will be a massive game-day surge.





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