A Baker County jury found Jamarian Byrd and Travis Roberts Jr. not guilty on all counts Monday, ending a case that drew community attention, a legal fight over Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, and calls from the Jacksonville NAACP for equal application of self-defense protections.

A Baker County jury found Jamarian Byrd and Travis Roberts Jr. not guilty on all counts Monday, ending a case that drew community attention, a legal fight over Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, and calls from the Jacksonville NAACP for equal application of self-defense protections.

The two men had faced first-degree premeditated murder charges in the death of 19-year-old Devin Powers Jr., who died July 2, 2025, days after a shooting near Quail Lane and South Boulevard in Macclenny on June 26, 2025.

Also read Troy Baker Honored with Andrew Yoon Legend Award at New York Game Awards

‘I finally get to hold him’ For Kalissa Warnick, the verdict meant one thing above all else. “It has been nerve-wracking,” Warnick, Roberts’ mother, said after the verdict. “I am so happy that I am able to hug my son that I haven’t hugged or touched in 17 months and I finally get to hold him. ” She said she plans to “drown him with love” now that he is a free man.

Warnick also credited her son’s attorneys for the outcome.

Advertisement

“To my legal team — they were awesome. They fought a good fight and they got the job done,” she said.

“I give all praise to God and our legal team. ” Background: What led to the charges Byrd and Roberts were indicted by a Baker County grand jury on first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated battery, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of discharging a firearm in public. A 14-year-old was also injured in the shooting and was treated and released from the hospital, according to sheriff’s office records.

Investigators said the shooting followed a robbery in which one of the teens was assaulted and a handgun was stolen from him. A separate 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with that robbery but was not charged in the shooting.

RELATED | ‘It’s heartbreaking’: NAACP questions Stand Your Ground denial as 2 Baker County mothers say sons face life in prison Stand Your Ground fight shaped the case Before trial, both men sought immunity under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, arguing they fired after being shot at. A judge denied the motion.

Advertisement

In her written order, the judge found that while the defendants were initially justified in using deadly force when Powers raised and fired a shotgun at them, that justification ended once Powers began to retreat and was no longer a threat. The judge also noted that at least 47 bullets were fired into the neighborhood. Attorneys for Byrd and Roberts appealed that ruling, arguing the danger had not truly ended when their clients continued firing.

NAACP raised concerns about equal justice The case also drew attention from the Jacksonville NAACP, which issued a statement calling for “fair and equal application of Florida’s Stand Your Ground law” in the Byrd and Roberts cases. Jacksonville NAACP President Isaiah Rumlin said the organization viewed the shooting as “a clear stand your ground case” and called on community leaders to follow the proceedings. The mothers of both men had spoken publicly about the weight of the charges.

Kalissa Warnick, Roberts’ mother, described the prospect of a life sentence as “heartbreaking. ” Latelsa Bowen, Byrd’s mother, said the past year had been filled with “hurt, scared, anxious, just everything. ”