The Philadelphia 76ers suffered their fifth loss of the season at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Given all of the absences for Philadelphia

Nov 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Labaron Philon Jr. dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. in the second half at Toyota Center.

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Philadelphia 76ers suffered their fifth loss of the season at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Given all of the absences for Philadelphia, the outcome of the contest wasn't especially surprising.for the game, as they without three starters in LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid, and without all of that firepower, they were unable to keep up with the Rockets, who rolled to a 131-93 win.

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With three stars sidelined, there was added opportunity for some guys who are further down on the depth chart. A couple were unable to take advantage of that opportunity, but one was. Here's a look at two losers and one winner for Philadelphia in the loss to Houston. We learned pretty much everything that we need to know about how Nick Nurse feels about Justin Edwards on Saturday night.