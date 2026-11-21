There have been 90 fire-related deaths — a result of 62 blazes — across the Big Apple this year Including Thursday’s victims. That marks a significant spike from the 51 fatalities at th…

Two people died in separate city blazes Thursday, bringing this year’s fire-related death toll to 90 – nearly double the number at this point in 2025, according to the FDNY.

The first fire erupted around 10:15 a.m. on the first floor of a four-story apartment building on Lincoln Place near Classon Avenue in Crown Heights, fire officials said. A 57-year-old woman – who was not immediately identified – was rushed with critical injuries to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where she was died, according to the NYPD and FDNY. Zaidan Haruna, 22, and an unidentified 57-year-old woman died in two separate house fires across New York City on Thursday.

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Three more victims suffered minor injuries in the blaze, but refused medical attention, officials said. The flames were knocked down within 45 minutes, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. The second inferno broke out around 12:25 p.m. on the second floor of a private house on Metcalf Avenue near East 172nd Street in the Soundview section of the Bronx, officials said.

Zaidan Haruna – a 22-year-old who lived in the home – suffered smoke inhalation and was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where she also died, police said. A 7-year-old child was also inside the building at the time of the blaze, but wasn’t harmed, authorities confirmed. There have been 90 fire-related deaths – a result of 62 blazes – across the Big Apple this year, including Thursday’s victims.

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That marks a significant spike from the 51 fatalities at this point in 2025, according to the FDNY. The first blaze erupted at approximately 10:15 a.m. in Crown Heights at a four-story apartment building as the unidentified woman succumbed to her injuries at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, according to the NYPD and FDNY. Fire officials attribute the death surge, in part, to the “extremely cold” weather to start 2026.

“We not only had a significant number of fires and multiple alarm fires, but we started the year with 11 fire fatalities in January alone,” the department said. Nineteen of those have been incendiary fires – “whether suicide, self-immolation, or the intentional ignition of flammable liquids, cigarette into cardboard boxes” – and 18 were electrical blazes, marking the two leading causes of fatal fires so far this year.

The second inferno took place nearly 2 hours later at a private house in the Soundview section of the Bronx as police confirmed Haruna suffered smoke inhalation and later died from her injuries at Jacobi Medical Center. Four residents inside the building died at the scene, while two others were rushed to local hospitals and later died. E-bike batteries have resulted in nine deaths so far this year, the department said.

Zaidan Haruna, 22, and an unidentified 57-year-old woman died in two separate house fires across New York City on Thursday. The first blaze erupted at approximately 10:15 a.m. in Crown Heights at a four-story apartment building as the unidentified woman succumbed to her injuries at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, according to the NYPD and FDNY.

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The second inferno took place nearly 2 hours later at a private house in the Soundview section of the Bronx as police confirmed Haruna suffered smoke inhalation and later died from her injuries at Jacobi Medical Center.