Takeaways From the final TCU game of the season

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Damarion Dennis catches a pass in front of TCU Horned Frogs defensive cornerback Vernon Glover, Jr. in the first half at Galaxy Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After missing out on a matchup last season, the TCU Horned Frogs were set to meet with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thanksgiving night in Lubbock, Texas.

The Horned Frogs came out red-hot in interim head coach Andy Avalos’ first game, but No. 11 Texas Tech took over in the second quarter and won 48–27. We'll Always Have the First Quarter TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Major Everhart rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive linebacker John Curry in the first half at Galaxy Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Horned Frogs had plenty of questions to answer this week leading up to the game: Would Schobel remain at quarterback? Could the team bounce back from the heartbreaking loss to Utah? How would they come out during a short week? Perhaps more importantly than all of those, how would the Frogs respond to the firing of Sonny Dykes, and ending the season on the road against a potential College Football Playoff team?