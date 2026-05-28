2 hospitalized after accident where 1 person was trapped in Lancaster Township

Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Lancaster Township Wednesday afternoon.Crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Millersv

Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Lancaster Township Wednesday afternoon according to emergency officials. Crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Millersville Pike and Schoolhouse Road just after 2 p.m. The Lancaster Township Fire Department reported that a Nissan and Toyota collided, causing significant damage to both vehicles after the first collision.

The fire department reported that a third car was not able to stop in time and hit the other side of the Toyota, but the driver of the third vehicle was not injured. A passenger in the Toyota was briefly trapped inside their vehicle, but was extracted from the wreck and taken to the hospital, according to officials. Crews reported the driver was evaluated by EMS.

Woman loses nearly $10K after giving envelope of money to Uber driver in Lebanon County State police are investigating after a woman lost almost $10,000 in a fraudulent Uber transaction. Troopers said the 53-year-old Fredericksburg woman was contactA York man is accused of stealing a bronze machine part worth nearly $18,000 from a Cumberland County facility in January, according to court documents.

Parts of Interstate 83 are closed in both directions due to a crash that sent debris across the roadway. The flag itself measures at 300 feet by 150 feet - the size of an American football field - and weighs approximately 2,000 pounds. One person was hospitalized after a car flipped into a tree and crashed into a house in Lancaster County according to dispatch.





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