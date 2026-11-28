The New York Knicks found themselves in their usual position late against the Miami Heat – trailing. A 23-point first-half deficit had been steadily chipped awa

Nov 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past New York Knicks center James Wiseman in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The New York Knicks found themselves in their usual position late against the Miami Heat – trailing. A 23-point first-half deficit had been steadily chipped away until the Knicks re-took the lead midway through the fourth, at which point all the intangible, ineffable, champion clutch instincts were supposed to kick in and close out the win. They didn’t. The Heat held on, 108-105.

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Not the result the Knicks expected. The box score was full of surprises, too. Here are four. Karl-Anthony Towns kept his double-double streak alive, mentioned here only to draw as stark a contrast as possible with the context within which it occurred. 19 and 10 for KAT. 19 and 10 is certainly a thing.