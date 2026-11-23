The New York Knicks exacted payback against the Indiana Pacers with a 113-106 win, doing their fans the favor of not dragging another game down to the last seco

Nov 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart dunks in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The New York Knicks exacted payback against the Indiana Pacers with a 113-106 win, doing their fans the favor of not. Their loss in Indiana a few weeks ago remains their last, winning five straight since. Karl-Anthony Towns could not be contained, Josh Hart made history and Jalen Brunson’s 22 led five Knicks in double-figure scoring.

Also read Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks Preview: Injuries, How to Watch, Odds & Starters

At times this season, Mike Brown has criticized the Knicks for failing to play with force and physicality. He’s also complained when free-throw disparities went against his side. In the first leg of this back-to-back, New York took only sixIn this game Brown’s gripes all came together. The officials were working on commission, whistling 55 fouls over 48 minutes.

The whistle wasn’t consistent, leading to griping by both teams and the first technical foul of Tyler Kolek’s career. Knick/Pacer games always have an edge; when the action gets chippy, the refs get busy. Yet while fouls were being consistently called, their application was inconsistent. The Pacers sent eight players to the line.

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The only Knicks who went there were Brunson, Towns and Tyler Kolek. Is it “physicality” to send your opponent to the line 50% more often than you get there? Brunson and Towns took 19 free throws, Kolek took three and that was it.

The Knicks were without OG Anunoby, Jordan Clarkson andThe more likely explanation is they suffered from the absence of OG, second on the team in attempts, and that players like Mikal Bridges, Pacome Dadiet and Mo Diawara don’t look to initiate contact. Andre Drummond is Superman when rebounding, but very Clark Kent trying to put them back in, rejected on average more than twice per 48 minutes.

A win is a win is a win; the Knicks, 11-3 since losing their first three games, aren’t worried about the judges’ scores in November. But they came into this one taking the third-fewest free throws per game. Getting to the charity stripe more now could save them gas for the long journey that kicks off with Game 83.

Hart tied Michael Ray Richardson for the second-most triple-doubles in Knicks history with one straight out of binary code: 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He defended, capitalized off turnovers and scored on second chances. Even for Hart, who specializes in doing some of everything, there was a lot going on. But one light hasn’t been blinking for a bit.

Hart’s three-point shot is nowhere to be found. An 0-for-4 effort from deep against Indiana makes it 20 misses in his last 24 tries. No matter how much of everything else he brings to the table, the Knicks need him to get back to being the career-34% shooter from deep they know and love, not the guy making 17% in seven games after missing three with ankle soreness. In 31 minutes, Pacer center Ivica Zubac had 14 rebounds.

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He’s paid a little more than $20 million, in large part due to his rebounding. It’s admirable production; most teams that play tonight won’t have anyone grab as many. But no other Pacer had more than six. Zubac’s board work was a one-man band, whereas the Knicks were the Vince Guaraldi trio: Towns, the league’s leading rebounder, had a baker’s dozen; Hart hauled in11; Drummond inhaled 10 in just 18 minutes.

There’s a lot of time between now and the playoffs. Expect the front office to add someone of some consequence before then, likely a big man. The Knicks remember what it took to win it all last year; the plan isn’t “Drummond and James Wiseman can check Victor Wembanyama. ” In the meantime, there are 65 regular-season games to go.

Shooters run hot and cold. Injuries and trades alter the league's landscape. But KAT is 7-feet tall every day he wakes up. Coffee needs coffee to keep up with Hart.

If Drummond stays healthy, by season’s end he’ll be one of the top-25 rebounders of all-time. The season is full of unknowns, but the Knicks can feel more confident about their rebounding than most teams can about anything. Matthew Miranda has followed the Knicks since 1990 and written about them since 2014 for Posting & Toasting, The Strickland and now OnSI.

They've also covered the NBA, the WNBA and English Premier League soccer, and hosted The Jacobin Sports Show and Bleav Knicks podcasts. For years Matt taught writing and journalism at Stony Brook University.