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2 families without home after roof fire leaves Lancaster building condemned

United States News News

2 families without home after roof fire leaves Lancaster building condemned
United States Latest News,United States Headlines
📆5/29/2026 10:07 AM
📰CBS21NEWS
45 sec. here / 2 min. at publisher
📊News: 21% · Publisher: 63%

Two families are without a home after a fire ravaged two homes Thursday afternoon in Lancaster, according to fire crews.

Two families are without a home after a fire ravaged two homes Thursday afternoon in Lancaster, according to fire crews. Two families are without a home after a fire ravaged two homes Thursday afternoon in Lancaster, according to fire crews.

At the scene, Manheim Township firefighters assisted city fire crews in attacking a fire in the roof line of the homes. Lancaster fire officials said the significant damage was caused to the homes, and both properties are said to be condemned. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Woman loses nearly $10K after giving envelope of money to Uber driver in Lebanon County State police are investigating after a woman lost almost $10,000 in a fraudulent Uber transaction.

Troopers said the 53-year-old Fredericksburg woman was contactChild passenger killed, driver injured after ATV crash in Perry CountyMultiple suspects are being accused of breaking into a Dauphin County home at the center of a murder-suicide investigation, stealing guns and other things. A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced to 11-16 years in prison after injuring six people in a wrong-way crash last year.

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