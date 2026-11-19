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Two individuals were injured in a car crash on Thursday around 7:38 a.m. at the intersection of Fairfield Road and Deadrick Drive in Adams County.

A 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Fairfield Road, while a 2024 GMC Terrain was trying to turn onto Deadrick Drive, according to police. The Jeep Wrangler reportedly left the eastbound lane of travel and struck the rear driver’s side of the GMC Terrain. Both vehicles were reportedly towed from the scene.

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"Owl survives 65-mph collision with tractor-trailer, rescued by Carlisle trucking company A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury. The crash happened around 7:48 a.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and South Cherry Lane, where a car flipped and a person was ejected from the vehicle, dispatch said.

Several emergency vehicles were called to the scene of a crash Thursday morning at a Dauphin County intersection, and the roadway was blocked, according to emergency dispatchers.