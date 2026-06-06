2 dead after Gillespie County house explosion, sheriff’s office says

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office released its preliminary findings of what investigators believe led up to a house explosion Wednesday morning.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarThe explosion, which ignited just before 8:30 a.m., happened after one of the residents attempted to use the stove, GCSO said.

The first sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene just before 8:40 a.m.Investigators said the home is lined with propane and electric utilities, but the source of the gas leak remains unclear at this time. The sheriff’s office says they are working with various agencies to determine the cause of the incident and the investigation remains ongoing. Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024.

He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City. Spurs + Storms?

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