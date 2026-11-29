Two men are dead, and two others are hospitalized following four separate shootings across Philadelphia between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Police say a would-be robber is dead after a shooting outside the LOVE Park Christmas Village on Saturday night; Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season.

Two men were killed, and two others were injured in four separate shootings in Philadelphia between Saturday night and Sunday morning. A 45-year-old man died after a shooting near LOVE Park where a 21-year-old man approached officers and led them to the victim; hours later, another man was fatally shot. A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after returning fire during a possible robbery, and a 22-year-old man is stable after an altercation.

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Two men are dead, and two others are hospitalized following four separate shootings across Philadelphia between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Officers working the Christmas Village Detail heard a gunshot Saturday night while near LOVE Park on the 1500 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard. Shortly afterward, a 21-year-old man approached the officers, told them he had shot someone who tried to rob him, and led them to the victim near 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.