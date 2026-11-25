Two people were killed and a firefighter and another person were hurt when a home caught fire on Minquadale Boulevard in New Castle, Del., overnight.

Two people were killed and a firefighter and another person were hurt when a home caught fire on Minquadale Boulevard in New Castle, Del. , overnight.

Two people have died while another was hospitalized and a firefighter was hurt in an overnight house fire that erupted at a home along Minquadale Boulevard in New Castle, Delaware on Wednesday morning. NBC10’s Lili Zheng has the breaking details. Two people have died while one person and a firefighter were injured during an overnight house fire in New Castle, Delaware, officials said.

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According to the New Castle Fire Department, the incident began at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when crews were called to a home along the 100 block of Minquadale Boulevard in New Castle, Delaware. on a report of a house fire. Also, one person was hospitalized due to this incident. Their condition was not immediately known. A firefighter also injured their ankle during the response to this incident and, they are expected to be okay, officials said.

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Crews arrived to find flames pouring from the property as NBC10's cameras caught images of fire bursting into the night sky. At the scene, it appeared at least two properties were impacted by the incident as damage could be seen as crews worked to extinguish the flames. Crews remained at the scene, with at least six fire trucks and a paramedic unit in place, as of 5:30 a.m., hours after the fire began.

Officials did not immediately provide additional information on the pair that were killed in this incident, nor did they say what may have caused the fire.