2 dead, 17 injured as firefighters search overnight after Flatbush building collapse

Firefighters spent the night searching through the rubble after a building collapsed in Flatbush, killing two people and injuring 17 others. Rescue and recovery efforts continue Thursday as investigators work to determine what caused the collapse.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn -- A partial building collapse in Flatbush, Brooklyn, has left two people dead and 17 others injured as firefighters continued searching through the night and into Thursday, combing through debris for anyone who may still be trapped, according to officials.

The FDNY says the collapse happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday when a three-story building at 1321 Flatbush Ave. collapsed into an open construction site at 2625 Bedford Ave. Part of the neighboring building at 1323 Flatbush Ave. was also damaged in the collapse. An exterior wall was sheared away, leaving apartments exposed to the outside. The building remains standing.

Also read At least 1 dead in Flatbush building collapse, multiple people remain trapped

Officials said firefighters arrived in less than a minute and immediately began searching through the wreckage for survivors.

"They encountered people trapped in the adjacent building that was part of the collapse. They immediately took action to remove those people from danger," said FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito. Officials said two people were killed and 17 others were injured. Four victims are in critical condition, four suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and nine others, including one firefighter, sustained minor injuries.

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The victims include seven children, FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said, though officials have not specified their conditions. A pregnant woman may have been pulled from rubble after a building partially collapsed in Brooklyn. Bonsignore said officials do not know how many people were inside the building when it collapsed. Firefighters continued searching void spaces within the debris field on Thursday while working carefully to avoid triggering additional collapses.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and city officials provided an update on the deadly building collapse in Flatbush. The FDNY is using a drone to search for possible victims and buckets and vacuum trucks to remove debris. Most of the injured were taken to Kings County Hospital, while others were transported to nearby hospitals.

Javits Frimpong: 17-year-old charged with murder in Bronx shooting death of 15-year-old The Department of Buildings said the developers of the adjacent construction site had an active permit for excavation and foundation work. A full stop-work order has since been issued as investigators work to determine what caused the collapse. The NYPD is asking the public to avoid the area surrounding Bedford Avenue and Flatbush Avenue.

Street closures and traffic delays are expected, and officials are urging drivers and pedestrians to use alternate routes. Dan Krauth outlines when the building was built, and a resolved violation from April. New York City Emergency Management has opened a reception center for impacted residents with the Red Cross at the Flatbush YMCA, located at 1401 Flatbush Ave. The Red Cross said it registered 11 adults and two children from six households for emergency assistance, including temporary lodging.

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