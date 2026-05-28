2 dead, 1 injured after Olmsted Falls shooting

A heavy police presence was spotted at an Olmsted Falls home on Wednesday evening. News 5 crews went to the scene at the 26000 Block of Bagley Road near Brentwood Drive.

Two people are dead and a third was sent to the hospital following a shooting near the intersection of Brentwood Drive and Bagley Road in Olmsted Falls.

Police responded to the area just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after dispatchers received a call about shots fired. Officers found a woman critically injured when they arrived. She was transported to Southwest General Hospital, where she later died. While investigators were performing life-saving measures on the woman, the man, who is accused of being involved, barricaded himself inside the house.

Police also learned a third woman, who they say is the homeowner and ex-girlfriend of the suspect, fled the scene with a gunshot wound, was taken to the police department before being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After hours of trying to speak with the suspect, police said he was found inside the basement of the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. No officers fired their weapons during the incident.

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