2 Cubs Prospects Who Could Play a Big League Role in 2027

The Chicago Cubs had a historic season that showed real promise. The defense, in particular, served as a major bright spot. The team earned the National League

Jul 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman James Triantos runs the bases on his way to scoring a run in his major league debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthad a historic season that showed real promise. The defense, in particular, served as a major bright spot. The team earned theWith that being said, as great as the defense turned out to be, it will not be enough to lift them to the promised land moving forward. The Cubs need to improve the roster as a whole, and there are multiple ways to do it.

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Of course, free agency is an option. Several names are available, and the Cubs have plenty of money to spend. Another route is a trade that could help both immediately and in the future.

Finally, the Cubs can look internally. While there will always be some risk involved in leaning too heavily on inexperienced talent, the Cubs have some players in their farm system that at least deserve a second look ahead of 2027. South Bend infielder Josiah Hartshorn warms up before a Minor League Baseball game between the South Bend Cubs and the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Four Winds Field on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in South Bend.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Cubs have to decide what their outfield will look like in 2027. Only one starter is guaranteed to be back: Pete Crow-Armstrong. Ian Happ and Seyia Suzuki are both free agents, and most signs point toward the Cubs losing both. Given the issues with their pitching staff, it's probably best for them to find an internal solution in the outfield so they can spend big on the mound.

Luckily for them, a strong candidate can fill that need immediately. Josiah Hartshorn is the Cubs' No. 1 prospect. At just 19, he has already made significant progress and could be a great option moving forward. He was the only team's minor league prospect to win a Gold Glove award this season.

Beyond his elite defense, Hartshorn is extremely versatile. He will mostly play in the outfield, but he can provide stability at first base when necessary, allowing Michael Busch to get some rest when needed. It would not be shocking if he earned a spot on the major league roster. He moved through the ranks very quickly and earned a promotion to Double-A Tennessee last season.

Across numerous levels, Hartshorn hit .284, hit 23 HR, had 112 RBIs, and had an OPS of .925. The ability is there, and it’ll be up to the Cubs to decide when he can contribute. If he continues to put up these numbers in spring training and to start 2027, though, the Cubs might have no choice but to call him up to the big leagues.

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Feb 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman James Triantos against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Rather than going the free-agent route and spending money on a utility player, why not call up former 2023 2nd-round pick James Triantos?

He can play nearly every position imaginable, holding down the fort in every outfield spot last season in the minors, as well as second and third base. Triantos would solve numerous problems and already has some Major League experience. Although it was minimal, it’s time the Cubs decide if Triantos can earn a spot on the roster and keep it. You don’t take a player that high and not expect him to contribute moving forward.

Last season, with the Triple-A affiliate, the Iowa Cubs, Triantos played in 113 games, hit .300, hit 9 HR, and drove in 58 runs. It sure feels like the 23-year-old has maxed out what he can do in the minors, which means it's time for the Cubs to decide if he can be a part of what they're building in the Bigs. Doug Schwamb has written for sports blogs on FanSided, including Da Windy City and Pippen Ain’t Easy.

He graduated with a degree in Journalism from Marquette University, where he wrote for the Marquette Wire Newspaper and covered the men's golf team. Schwamb loves to travel, and his goal is to visit all 30 MLB stadiums with his dad. They're at seven total!