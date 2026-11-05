2 Cubs Prospects Showing Promise, Make Arizona Fall League All-Star Team

Let’s be honest, the Chicago Cubs farm system is not in a great position. They are in dire need of talent after either striking out in the draft or trading away

Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports. They are in dire need of talent after either striking out in the draft or trading away the best pieces for win-now talent. Likewise, they just lost their Farm System Director, Change is undoubtedly needed, but there is still some existing hope. Look no further than players such as Cade Townsend, Ethan Conrad, Josiah Hartshorn,, and Myles Bailey.

Also read Rare Lioness Grooms Five Cubs in Zambia National Park

All could be key contributors moving forward. However, for the time being, all the focus should be on two Cubs prospects who are making some real noise in the Arizona Fall League. , and the Cubs had two prospects make the cut. The Cubs have one pitcher and one position player on the roster: Pitcher Dominick Reid, and outfielder Kade Snell.

First, pitcher Dominick Reid earned the nod. And it comes as no surprise. You didn’t hear much about the other Cubs prospects through Fall League, except Reid. His name kept popping up, and it’s because he displayed a dominant pitching arsenal the Cubs will salivate over.

Advertisement

At 22 years old, the former 2025 3rd-round pick has numerous pitches at his disposal – a 4-seam fastball, slider, changeup, and sinker. You can't stress the importance of the variety, because it makes up for the lack of velocity. Today's game undoubtedly favors the fastball throwers, but the Cubs know well that it's about so much more. Look at Kyle Hendricks and Greg Maddux.

Their variety is what made them so tough to predict. With multiple pitches, Reid can keep showing progression and fight for a roster spot next season. The Cubs need the arms. Reid has to continue progressing in his development, and dominating in the Arizona Fall League will at least put the Cubs on notice.

The Cubs desperately need to develop young, cost-controlled pitchers. If Reid can stay healthy and avoid any future significant injuries, he can earn a role on the Cubs in the coming years. In four starts, Reid went 2-1, and threw for 13.0 innings, 17 K’s, and a 3.46 ERA. With that said, he isn't expected to throw in the Fall Stars game as of now.

Kade Snell also earned some recognition with an Arizona Fall League All-Star roster spot. The 2025 5th-round pick out of Alabama has shown flashes of his potential and can make a case to solve a problem in the outfield. The Cubs need to find answers at the position, but even if it’s not this year, Snell can be a future answer for them at the position.

Advertisement

In 17 games, he hit .286, hit a home run, drove in 9 RBIs, and walked 14 times. One of his 18 hits was also a triple. What really stands out is the significant number of walks during that span, signaling some real patience at the plate. Deep counts can lead to plenty of scoring opportunities.

Only time will tell whether he can keep developing, but the performance in the Arizona Fall League is a great start. Doug Schwamb has written for sports blogs on FanSided, including Da Windy City and Pippen Ain’t Easy. He graduated with a degree in Journalism from Marquette University, where he wrote for the Marquette Wire Newspaper and covered the men's golf team. Schwamb loves to travel, and his goal is to visit all 30 MLB stadiums with his dad. They're at seven total!