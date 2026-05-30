2 critically injured in 2 separate shootings minutes apart in Philly

Two men were critically injured in separate Philadelphia shootings minutes apart. Police say no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Two men were critically injured in separate shootings that happened minutes apart from each other Friday night in Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The first of the two shootings was reported at 9:49 p.m., on the 1000 block of West Lycoming Street. Three minutes later, police responded to reports of a man who had been shot on the 2100 block of Bailey Terrace Street. On Friday, May 29, at 9:49 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on West Lycoming Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man next to a black Mercedes who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the left elbow and the left side of his abdomen. Investigation revealed that the man was approached in the park by a suspect who announced a robbery while showing a firearm. Officials said the victim, who is licensed to carry a firearm, also pulled out a firearm, which led to a shootout between him and the suspect.

It is unclear if the suspect was hit. However, as of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting. At 9:52 p.m., Philadelphia Police and Philadelphia Housing Authority Police responded to reports of a person who had been shot on Bailey Terrace Street. When they arrived, officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm.

First responders transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical but stable condition, officials said. At the scene, officers recovered several firearms including, six 556 rifle FCCs, six 9MM FCCs, two 40 caliber FCCs, two 357 caliber FCCs, and a firearm. The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS .





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