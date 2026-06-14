2 Contending Teams Showing Trade Interest for Mavericks' Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving isn't expected to be traded, but that isn't stopping teams from trying.

Oct 20, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving checks the replay screen during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at the American Airlines Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Imagesare not expected to trade Kyrie Irving this offseason. Since Masai Ujiri took over as team president and inserted Mike Schmitz as the general manager, they have been adamant that they want to see Kyrie Irving playing with Cooper Flagg next season. With how bad the playmaking was for the Mavs last season, that's very understandable.

Still, Ujiri saying that every decision they make moving forward will be about the future of the franchise has people wondering if they'd be open to trading the 9-time All-Star.has reported that they've been telling teams he's not available, but anything can change, and there are still teams showing interest. In Marc Stein's latest report on Friday, he said, "Detroit and Minnesota are known to have Irving interest," while the Rockets have yet to send out any feelers.

Stein isn't the only one to say the Timberwolves are interested in Kyrie Irving, as Sam Amick and Eric Nehm ofreported that Tim Connelly has shown "some level of interest" in trading for Irving. They're looking for an upgrade in their backcourt to pair with Anthony Edwards, and Edwards has a lot of respect for Irving. There are a lot of rumblings around the Timberwolves this offseason, as they're expected to make a big shakeup to their starting lineup.

That could be Kyrie Irving, Ja Morant, or even Giannis Antetokounmpo, if they can make the salaries work. However, it takes two to tango, and the Mavericks may not be willing to dance in an Irving trade.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons just need more offensive firepower. Cade Cunningham can't be asked to do all of the creating, and while Daniss Jenkins was a revelation as a rookie, they'd ideally like him to be their third guard. Nov 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesAny trade between the Mavericks and Timberwolves for Kyrie Irving would almost have to include Julius Randle to make the salary work. The trade I came up with was Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, who tore his Achilles tendon and will likely miss the entire 2026-27 season, for Irving and AJ Johnson.

Dallas would like a draft pick or two to make it work, and they'd likely try to send Randle to a third team because he wouldn't fit the current construction of the roster whatsoever. For a deal with Detroit, the projected trade I concocted was Kyrie Irving for Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, and multiple draft picks. That just doesn't feel like a good trade for the Mavs, as most of those players aren't needle-movers.

It may be hard to talk the Pistons into putting someone like Ron Holland into that deal, but he may not even be worth prying out of Detroit. Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG





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