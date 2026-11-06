2 clear favorites emerge to trade for Ravens RB Derrick Henry

Ravens star Derrick Henry has reportedly drawn interest from two NFL teams before the trade deadline, including an AFC contender.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, speculation has emerged that Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry could be headed to another team this season. Henry, 32, has been on the Ravens since 2024 and has over 4,000 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns during his three seasons with Baltimore.

However, the team is struggling mightily after losing star quarterback Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury that required surgery and could end his season. Jackson suffered the injury in his team's loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. They started third-string quarterback, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, for "Thursday Night Football" against the Jacksonville Jaguars after Jackson's backup, Tyler Huntley, suffered a toe injury in that loss to the Bills.

Also read Giants’ Reported Trade Target Derrick Henry Appears Off the Market

Meanwhile, two teams have emerged as potential destinations for Henry before Tuesday's trade deadline: the New England Patriots and New York Giants. More news: Travis Kelce Offers Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Friendly Advice Amid Trade Speculation A to Z Sports' Austin Stanley reported via sources that the Patriots and Giants have interest in trading for Henry. Both teams also have connections to Henry due to their coaches.

New England's head coach is Mike Vrabel, who coached Henry for the first part of his career with the Tennessee Titans. John Harbaugh previously coached Henry for his first two seasons with the Ravens and has since become the head coach of the New York Giants. While A to Z Sports said there's no indication that Henry will move to another team this season, they point out that the Ravens' playoff hopes are bleak without Jackson as their starting quarterback.

They traded with the Arizona Cardinals for their quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, but it'd be surprising if he leads them to the type of success they're hoping for. Many believe their hopes of making the postseason are slipping away. With that, Henry isn't getting any younger, leaving Baltimore with a serious decision about keeping him or moving on. He'd potentially be considered the No. 2 running back available for a trade right now, behind the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor.

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Henry's base salary is $1.25 million this year, and his other $9.7 million in cash came from bonuses. A to Z mentioned that a team that lands Henry would owe him just $600,000 for the rest of the year, with "an unguaranteed $12 million on the books" next year.

They called this an "incredibly team-friendly" deal for a contending team and suggested they'd be able to move on from Henry next season if the team felt he wasn't a good fit for the roster. Based on the two potential teams, the Patriots could make the most sense as a legitimate contender. The Giants currently lead the NFC East, which features struggling teams. Even though they could potentially get a playoff spot, they're not expected to contend.

Meanwhile, the 5-3 Patriots have a good chance at another playoff run with Drake Maye as quarterback. Adding Henry would give Maye another weapon on offense, potentially providing an upgrade over turnover-prone Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, who has yet to establish himself as a reliable option. Henry's size and skills would be a great fit for the Patriots, as they look to make another push into the postseason.

The trade deadline arrives on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET, so it will be interesting to see if King Henry lands in New England or remains with Baltimore at least through this season. More news: NFL Analyst Gives Ravens Harsh Reality Check After Jacoby Brissett Trade For more about the Baltimore Ravens and NFL, visit Newsweek Sports.

Henry, 32, has been on the Ravens since 2024 and has over 4,000 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns during his three seasons with Baltimore. However, the team is struggling mightily after losing star quarterback Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury that required surgery and could end his season. Jackson suffered the injury in his team's loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday.

They started third-string quarterback, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, for"Thursday Night Football" against the Jacksonville Jaguars after Jackson's backup, Tyler Huntley, suffered a toe injury in that loss to the Bills. Meanwhile, two teams have emerged as potential destinations for Henry before Tuesday's trade deadline: the New England Patriots and New York Giants.reported via sources that the Patriots and Giants have interest in trading for Henry. Both teams also have connections to Henry due to their coaches.

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New England's head coach is Mike Vrabel, who coached Henry for the first part of his career with the Tennessee Titans. John Harbaugh previously coached Henry for his first two seasons with the Ravens and has since become the head coach of the New York Giants. While A to Z Sports said there's no indication that Henry will move to another team this season, they point out that the Ravens' playoff hopes are bleak without Jackson as their starting quarterback.

They traded with the Arizona Cardinals for their quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, but it'd be surprising if he leads them to the type of success they're hoping for. Many believe their hopes of making the postseason are slipping away. With that, Henry isn't getting any younger, leaving Baltimore with a serious decision about keeping him or moving on. He'd potentially be considered the No. 2 running back available for a trade right now, behind the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor.

Henry's base salary is $1.25 million this year, and his other $9.7 million in cash came from bonuses. A to Z mentioned that a team that lands Henry would owe him just $600,000 for the rest of the year, with"an unguaranteed $12 million on the books" next year.

They called this an"incredibly team-friendly" deal for a contending team and suggested they'd be able to move on from Henry next season if the team felt he wasn't a good fit for the roster. Based on the two potential teams, the Patriots could make the most sense as a legitimate contender. The Giants currently lead the NFC East, which features struggling teams. Even though they could potentially get a playoff spot, they're not expected to contend.

Meanwhile, the 5-3 Patriots have a good chance at another playoff run with Drake Maye as quarterback. Adding Henry would give Maye another weapon on offense, potentially providing an upgrade over turnover-prone Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, who has yet to establish himself as a reliable option. Henry's size and skills would be a great fit for the Patriots, as they look to make another push into the postseason.

The trade deadline arrives on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET, so it will be interesting to see if King Henry lands in New England or remains with Baltimore at least through this season.