2 children among 8 people killed in Brooklyn building collapse; rescue operations conclude

Officials say 250 fire and EMS personnel responded to the collapse of a three-story building at 1321 Flatbush Ave. just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say 250 fire and EMS personnel responded to the collapse of a three-story building at 1321 Flatbush Ave. just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. A Flatbush building collapse left eight dead and more than a dozen people injured.

The FDNY posted on X Thursday saying rescue operations have concluded. The structure crumbled into an adjacent construction and excavation site at 2625 Bedford Ave. Fire officials say a major technical rescue response followed. Eight people, including six adults and two children, were killed.

Also read Brooklyn building collapse leaves at least 1 dead, 3 others injured, FDNY says

The six adults were pronounced dead at the scene. The three victims who lived at 1321 Flatbush Ave. have been identified as Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, Ndiaye Mamdadou and Barry Mamdadou. People say the other three adults did not live in the building. They have been identified as 23-year-old Gabriel Siguencia of the Bronx, Edgar Sapon, of Manhattan, and Jose Luis Caguana Cosquillo, of Brooklyn.

Police say 9-year-old Nicole Daniela Salvada-Rodriguez and 10-year-old Kevin Santiago Reyes-Gonzalez both died at the hospital. A total of 18 people were injured, including 14 civilians and four firefighters. The vast majority remain hospitalized in stable condition, except one person who is listed in critical condition. Weather conditions made the response effort difficult on Thursday afternoon.

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However, FDNY commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said their hard work would persist. Grapplers were at the scene, removing debris to continue the search for potential survivors. Crews will not stop until all parties are rescued or recovered, said Bonsignore.

"The Department has concluded rescue operations throughout the entire site and determined there are no more victims. The site has been turned over to the Department of Buildings and the NYPD," the FDNY said in anFlatbush Avenue remains closed from Farragut to Clarendon roads. Multiple side streets are also closed off, including Newkirk and Foster avenues. Multiple New York City officials and agencies have been posting social media updates following the collapse.

Officials including council member Farah N. Louis are also publicly calling for an investigation into the collapse and the building’s compliance history.

“What happened on Wednesday is completely unacceptable and raises serious questions that our community deserves clear answers to. A building does not simply collapse in the middle of a residential neighborhood without warning signs or systemic failures,” she said.

“If negligence or ignored safety complaints contributed to this fatal collapse — where children, pregnant women, and elderly New Yorkers were put in harm’s way — those responsible must be held fully accountable under the law. " NYS Tenant Bloc Executive Director Sumathy Kumar released the following statement in wake of the incident: “The deaths of 8 people in yesterday’s building collapse are a terrible loss for New York City.

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We mourn the lives that were taken from the Flatbush community, and the 17 people who were injured are in our thoughts. Yesterday’s preventable tragedy stresses the urgency of taking buildings out of the hands of bad landlords who are looking to make quick profits at the expense of people’s safety. Slumlord Olufemi Falade has a notorious 20 year track record of tenant neglect and at the time of 1321’s collapse the property had 61 open HPD violations.

We need better and faster tools to hold landlords accountable and to make sure that buildings are properly maintained and managed. As the neighborhood looks towards rebuilding, this tragedy also highlights the need for dignified, high quality housing built with union labor, which is why we are fighting for social housing across the city and state.

"“City officials are leading the investigation,” she said. “New Yorkers deserve to know how and why this happened. They'll get to the bottom of it. And we will make sure that we support them in any way.

” The American Red Cross and the New York City Emergency Management Team is offering resources to those impacted. This includes food, clothing and health services.