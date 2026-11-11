2 charged after public tips led Texas game wardens to duck shooting suspects in North Texas

Public tips to Operation Game Thief led Collin County game wardens to file wildlife charges against two individuals who allegedly shot ducks with an air rifle in McKinney.

Two individuals face multiple wildlife charges after allegedly shooting ducks with an air rifle at a McKinney neighborhood pond. Collin County Game Wardens identified and interviewed both suspects following tips submitted through Operation Game Thief.

Public tips to Operation Game Thief led Collin County Game Wardens to identify and charge two people who are accused of shooting ducks with an air rifle in a residential community earlier this month, officials announced. According to authorities, the two people spent part of the day on Nov. 6 driving around the McKinney area shooting squirrels before stopping near a pond in the Stonebridge Ranch community.

Also read Operation New Day Charges 141 Defendants in Fort Worth Public Safety Initiative

Spotting ducks on the water, both individuals reportedly got out of their vehicle and opened fire on the birds using an air rifle. Following tips submitted through Operation Game Thief and additional information provided by local residents, game wardens positively identified the two suspects. Wardens interviewed the individuals on Nov. 8 and filed multiple wildlife charges.

Advertisement

They are accused of hunting without a valid hunting license, hunting migratory game birds during a closed season, hunting migratory game birds by illegal means and methods , hunting without a migratory game bird endorsement, failure to possess hunter education certification, failure to obtain Harvest Information Program certification, and possession of illegally taken game birds. State officials credited public vigilance with helping solve the case, emphasizing that community reporting remains critical for holding wildlife violators accountable.

What you can do: Operation Game Thief takes anonymous reports of illegal hunting, fishing, or boating activity 24/7. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-792-GAME , texting "TXOGT" along with the tip to 847411, using the Texas OGT mobile app, or visiting tpwd.texas.gov/warden/connect/ogt. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.