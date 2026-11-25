2 Chainz shares details of his head-on collision with a Tesla Cybertruck in Georgia, attributing the crash to another driver swerving for an opossum, while addressing opioid prescriptions and promoting his new album.

Rapper 2 Chainz confirmed he is recovering from a serious vehicle collision in Georgia that resulted in broken ribs and totaled his orange Tesla Cybertruck. The Atlanta native addressed the incident on Tuesday, November 24, 2025, while also promoting his upcoming music project. He assured fans that he is resting and has not been injured severely despite the gruesome nature of the crash scene he shared online.

2 Chainz Details Opossum-Related Tesla Cybertruck Crash

The core incident occurred on Tuesday, November 24, when 2 Chainz's vehicle was involved in a head-on collision in Georgia. He posted video footage of the totaled orange Tesla Cybertruck, describing the scene as frightening but noting that things could have been worse. The rapper stated explicitly that he was not drinking, smoking, sleeping, or on autopilot at the time of the accident. He explained that another driver swerved across the double-yellow line to avoid hitting an opossum, which caused the direct impact with his vehicle.

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2 Chainz Addresses Opioid Prescriptions Following Crash

Hours after the crash on Tuesday night, 2 Chainz shared a video of the medication prescribed for his injuries, using the moment to critique the pharmaceutical industry. He displayed the painkilling pills he received for his broken ribs and questioned the necessity of such a heavy dosage. He suggested that the medical system contributes to addiction by prescribing too many opioids to patients after minor accidents. He emphasized that smaller pills often lead to users becoming more "geeked" and expressed confusion over why he needed so much medication for his recovery.

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Music Industry Figures React To 2 Chainz Accident

Several prominent figures in the hip-hop community reached out to support 2 Chainz following the news of the accident. DJ Paul sent a message praising 2 Chainz for surviving the crash and mentioned that autonomous driving features had saved his life in the past. Busta Rhymes also offered public support, calling 2 Chainz a "blessing" and sending prayers for a speedy recovery. Other artists like Big Sean, Erykah Badu, and T.I. are featured on his upcoming album, highlighting the strong network of peers in his industry.

2 Chainz Teases New Album Featuring Jaylen Brown Connection

2 Chainz recently had a public interaction with Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown during a game on January 17, 2026, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This event occurred after the Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks with a score of 132-106. While this basketball moment was recent in the timeline of public appearances, it contrasts with the earlier November accident. The rapper's new album is scheduled for release on December 4 and features singles like "Reign," "A Week in Paris," and "Situation." The project includes stars such as Mary J. Blige, Cash Cobain, and 6LACK.