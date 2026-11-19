The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have a lot of decisions to make before Friday.

May 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park.

Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOn Nov. 20, the deadline will come and pass for teams around the league to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. For the, there are a lot of decisions to make. When you have one of the youngest rosters in the league with the vast majority of the pieces being homegrown, this is going to happen.

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With the deadline coming on Friday, let's take a look at two non-tender candidates, as well as five players who are locks to be tendered deals in 2027. Sep 13, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Sam Antonacci is tagged out in a rundown by St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, Gorman is the guy who seemingly is the most up in the air. Gorman is projected to make $3.4 million in arbitration,in which he was demoted to Triple-A because his bat wasn't going. Even after he was brought back up to the big leagues, things didn't change.

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If the Cardinals view Thomas Saggese and Blaze Jordan as better options, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Cardinals cut ties. It would be a bit of a surprise to see Liberatore right now. He's just 27 years old, but he's coming off a season in. It would be a surprise to go from being the 2026 Opening Day starter to being non-tendered after the campaign.

He's projected to earn $3.6 million in 2027. Liberatore is likely going to be tendered a deal. But if there were a player with the second-highest odds of being non-tendered, it would certainly be the big lefty. Sep 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker celebrates hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field.

Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAs is in the name of the section, Walker is a lock. A year ago, Walker wasn't talked about in the same light as he is now. Burleson remains one of the most underrated players in baseball in general. He led the league in RBIs in 2026 andof a trade involving either Winn or Burleson.

While he wasn't great offensively in 2026, it's not often you find a 24-year-old shortstop as good defensively as Winn is and with the level of upside that he has.to see Herrera as a trade candidate this offseason, especially with the surplus of talent behind the plate. But Herrera isn't being non-tendered. He'll either be in the Cardinals' Opening Day lineup, likely as a DH, or he could get traded.

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Leahy broke out in 2026 and is projected to earn just $2.8 million in 2027. He's not going anywhere. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University.

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