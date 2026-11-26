A CBS News investigation found at least two California companies controlled by Chinese-owned firms are getting priority access to Nvidia's most advanced AI chips through its partner program, raising questions about whether U.S. export controls are working.

At least two California companies controlled by Chinese-owned firms are buying Nvidia's most advanced artificial intelligence chips through the chipmaker's partner program, and some of those chips were later leased or sold to companies in Southeast Asia, according to a CBS News investigation.

The findings raise new questions about whether U.S. export controls designed to keep sensitive technology away from China are working. The report is based on dozens of corporate filings, court records and an examination of Nvidia's corporate relationships dating back to 2023. Nvidia, which made nearly $20 billion in sales to China last year, can sell lower-powered chips there without a license. Its top-end chips, including the Blackwell line used to build advanced AI models, are under strict export controls.

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Nvidia Partner RiCloud AI Linked To Chinese Military

But recent reporting has shown some Blackwell chips have reached Chinese hands. One of the companies is RiCloud AI, a San Jose data center firm listed as one of Nvidia's preferred partners. That status gives it priority access to the company's high-end chips, software and technical support. RiCloud got partner status in December 2025, about 10 weeks after it was incorporated.

RiCloud's parent company, Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings, is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, and listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Yuxing CEO Cong Yu holds a degree in National Defense Mobilization from the People's Liberation Army Command College, a university run by the Chinese military. Yu is also CEO of a related RiCloud company in California.

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Yuxing chairman Li Qiang previously chaired data firm Global Switch Holdings, which Australia's Department of Defence dropped as a data center provider in June 2024 over national security concerns. Nvidia has not responded to questions about what background checks it conducted before awarding preferred status to RiCloud AI. The second company, Aivres, is listed as an elite partner, Nvidia's highest tier. Aivres was previously named Inspur, after its Chinese parent company.

Aivres Exports Blackwell Chips To Southeast Asia

It changed its name after Inspur firms in China were added to a federal blacklist in March 2023. Aivres itself is not on the blacklist. The U.S. government says servers made by Inspur are used by the Chinese military. Aivres, which produces data center servers housing Nvidia chips, exported at least $5.6 billion of advanced technology to Southeast Asia between April 2024 and February 2026, according to the New York Times.

Some $3 billion of those exports were for computers containing Nvidia's cutting-edge Blackwell chips, which are restricted from being exported to China. The Aivres chips went to two companies in Malaysia, providing cloud AI services to Chinese firms Alibaba and ByteDance. This year, RiCloud signed a $120 million deal to lease 300 Nvidia servers to Agencia Comercial Spirits, a Taiwanese company that until recently mainly imported whisky.

Agencia had $609,000 in net income in 2025 when it listed on the Nasdaq as an AI company. Since Li became its chairman, Agencia has committed to between $488 million and $598 million in data center deals. In a February press release announcing its pivot into data centers, Agencia said the move was part of a broader review of strategic opportunities outside its core whisky business.

Nvidia Elite Partner Linked To Chip Smuggling Case

CBS also linked a third Nvidia elite partner, 2CRSi, to Greg Lui, a California businessman indicted this year in an alleged $300 million chip smuggling case. Lui has pleaded not guilty. 2CRSi, which says it reported the customer to authorities, has not been accused of wrongdoing. The report also points to a change in how Nvidia reports where its sales go.

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Last year, the company stopped sorting sales by customers' billing locations and started sorting them by where customers are headquartered. Under the new method, U.S.-based customers made up 69 percent of Nvidia's 2025 sales and China 9 percent. Nvidia's own filings note that a customer's headquarters may differ from where chips end up. Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing company, is under federal investigation for allegedly getting around export bans and was blacklisted this week.

The company denies any wrongdoing. The Pentagon put Alibaba on a blacklist in June, claiming it used advanced chips. Experts say the labyrinthine chains of custody make it difficult to determine how many of the most sensitive Nvidia chips are being exploited by China. It is a wake-up call for accountability, for properly resourcing the enforcement bodies, and for every leading private-sector tech company to map where it is exposed, said Mishel Kondi, a senior analyst at C4ADS.

Nvidia CEO Faces Scrutiny Over Espionage Allegations

C4ADS, a Washington-based global security nonprofit also known as the Center for Advanced Defense Studies, examined corporate filings and other company ownership data at the request of CBS News. The group specializes in using public data, from corporate filings to satellite imagery, to uncover sanctions violations and smuggling. The report comes as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over his reported affair with Alice Huang, a woman whom U.S. intelligence officials suspect of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

The Justice Department has said it has not reached a conclusion, and Beijing denies she is a spy. Megaspeed was the Singapore company she ran. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a senior Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said this week that Nvidia still owes Congress answers about its compliance with U.S. export controls.

Mr. Huang, Nvidia executives and the company's board still owe Congress answers, she said in a statement. Sen. Chris Coons is expected to investigate whether companies are getting around the chip bans. The world of computer chip exports is murky, and experts warn the transfer of Nvidia chips to China may be just the tip of the iceberg.

Elected officials are now asking how Nvidia's chips are getting to China and what Jensen Huang and his colleagues knew about it. The report has intensified scrutiny of the chipmaker's partner program and its vetting of companies that receive priority access to its most advanced technology.