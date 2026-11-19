The Cleveland Browns are heading into their bye week with a 6-4 overall record. Over the past few weeks, the talk of the town is whether or not the Browns can

Browns defensive end Jared Verse gestures as he eyes quarterback Deshaun Watson during training camp, July, 31, 2026, in Berea. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Over the past few weeks, the talk of the town is whether or not the Browns can win the division, along with making the playoffs.

If Cleveland wants the chance to do either, here are two guys who need to step up their play after the week off. Letting Him Hear It After The Flag. So far this season, Jared Verse has yet to record a sack. On top of that lack of production, the 2024 defensive rookie of the year has a combined total of 20 tackles.

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Obviously, when you get traded for the best player in football along with multiple high draft picks, the expectation will be higher. However, having zero sacks and really being outplayed by backups is unacceptable. Some may blame it on the schemes or defensive formations, but at a certain point, you have to go out and perform no matter what cards you're dealt. Especially if you are going to trash-talk at any given moment.

Tytus Howard during a drill at the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectWhile Tytus Howard is coming off of his best game with the Browns, he needs to perform at that level in every game from here on out. This past offseason, the Browns went out and traded for Howard before signing him to a new three-year deal. In return, they have gotten a mid-tier starting tackle.

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According to PFF, Howard ranks 42nd out of all 72 tackles in the league. While we are on the topic of statistics, Howard has done a good job in the pass-blocking game as he ranks 16th in that category.

On the other hand, Howard has been one of the reasons why the run game hasn't been working this year, as he ranks near the bottom of the league at 52nd in run blocking. Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse and Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIf Verse can produce on the field half as much as he talks about it, he will be a great player for this Browns defense. As for Howard, if he can work on blocking for the run game, the Browns offense can gain another dimension and become even more consistent. Louis Timura is a student sports broadcaster and content creator.

He currently attends Ashland University while pursuing a degree in Digital Media Production.