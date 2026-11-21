Fans of The Bear can now stream 2 Broke Girls on Netflix starting December 3, 2026. The sitcom brings six seasons of restaurant comedy and familiar themes to the streaming platform.

Netflix has officially acquired the rights to stream the entire six-season run of the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls in the United States. The deal makes the series available to US audiences starting on December 3, 2026. This acquisition marks the first time the popular show will be accessible to American viewers on a major streaming platform since its original broadcast concluded in 2017.

The strategic move directly targets fans of The Bear, which concluded its critically acclaimed run earlier this year. Both series explore the high-pressure, chaotic environment of the restaurant industry, but 2 Broke Girls offers a lighter, comedic alternative. This thematic overlap creates a natural viewing bridge for audiences seeking to transition from the intense drama of The Bear to a more humorous format centered on food service hustle.

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The sitcom follows two vastly different women who become roommates and waitresses at a diner in Williamsburg, New York. Kat Dennings stars as Max, a tough, broke local who takes in Caroline, played by Beth Behrs. Caroline was once wealthy but found herself destitute after her father was arrested for running a Ponzi scheme. The narrative tracks Caroline's journey toward self-sufficiency, mirroring classic sitcom tropes while grounding the humor in their shared economic reality.

Each episode concludes with an updated count of the duo's combined net worth, emphasizing the financial stakes of their story. The show also follows their efforts to launch a cupcake business alongside their waitress jobs. This focus on entrepreneurial struggle and financial woes mirrors the intense themes found in contemporary restaurant dramas. The series effectively blends laugh-out-loud moments with deeper explorations of family trauma and friendship.

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The diner environment is populated by a memorable ensemble cast that supports the central duo. Matthew Moy portrays Han Lee, the owners' son who oversees the staff. Garrett Morris appears as Earl, a smooth-talking regular, while Jonathan Kite plays Oleg, the quirky cook. The show also features Jennifer Coolidge as Sophie, the eccentric neighbor of the main characters. Creators Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings developed the series to blend comedy with character-driven drama.

Before securing a US streaming deal, 2 Broke Girls demonstrated significant global appeal. The series ranked among the top shows in Canada, Kenya, and New Zealand during its streaming tenure. Between January and June 2026, international viewers consumed 196.2 million hours of the six-season archive. This international popularity likely influenced the decision to bring the show to Netflix for the first time in the United States.

The addition of 2 Broke Girls to Netflix provides a substantial library of content for comedy enthusiasts. With six full seasons available, new viewers can immerse themselves in the long-form character development without interruption. The show offers a distinct tone compared to The Bear, trading kitchen drama for workplace camaraderie and slapstick humor. This availability ensures that the legacy of Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings' creation remains accessible to a new generation of streaming subscribers.

Meanwhile, stars Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs continue to pursue new projects after the show's conclusion. Dennings currently stars as a single mom who moved in with her estranged father, played by Tim Allen. Behrs appeared in the Season 3 premiere of Shifting Gears, having recently wrapped her own long-running sitcom, The Neighborhood. Their continued presence in the industry keeps the 2 Broke Girls brand relevant for modern audiences.

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The streaming debut provides a fresh entry point for viewers who missed the show during its original broadcast. The arrival of the series coincides with the post-run search for similar content by fans of The Bear. By offering a complete, bingeable archive, Netflix addresses the audience gap for viewers seeking comedy centered on the restaurant industry. This logical next step allows fans to explore the lighter side of food service struggles.

The deal highlights the enduring appeal of network sitcoms in the streaming era. Audiences continue to seek out familiar formats and established characters during times of transition. The availability of 2 Broke Girls ensures that its legacy of blending humor with heartfelt drama remains intact. Subscribers can now experience the full journey of Max and Caroline from their first day at the diner to their final net worth updates.