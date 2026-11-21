Two bodies were discovered in Chino Creek by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s dive team a day after a powerful storm brought heavy rain to Southern California.

Two bodies were discovered in Chino Creek by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s dive team a day after a powerful storm brought heavy rain to Southern California.

The second body found was that of a man, about 100 yards away, who a spokesperson said wasn’t even someone they were searching for.

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“We didn't know that another person was missing,” spokesperson Gloria Orejel said. “However, with that discovery, the investigators, while they're still out there, are going to continue to search to see if maybe they can locate anyone else. ”The original call came into 911 just before 11 a.m. Thursday, with two people reported being swept away in the creek near Chino Avenue and Highway 71 in Chino Hills.

Those two people were swept away for nearly three miles before becoming entangled in thick brush and trees near Central Avenue. A man was pulled to safety by rope. The woman, whose body was later found, could be heard screaming, but rescue officials were unable to reach her. I would say that during inclement weather, just be cautious,” Orejel said.

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“For the transients that are living down there, you have to get out of those areas. ” The San Bernardino County Fire Department was able to successfully rescue two other individuals trapped above a homeless encampment in San Bernardino Thursday afternoon, along with two dogs and a cat. Orejel said the department has outreach teams that try to contact people living in homeless encampments in the river.

They also use the sheriff’s helicopter’s loudspeaker to announce warnings ahead of major storms. Don’t wait for us to come out and tell you to move. You've got to move right away," Orejel said. "It's just too dangerous. ”