2 Baldwin County business owners indicted on financial crime charges

Court documents filed this week show Angel McNider, 54, and John McNider, 56, face a combined eight counts of financial exploitation of the elderly.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. - A grand jury has indicted two Baldwin County business owners on multiple financial crime charges. Court documents filed this week show Angel McNider, 54, and John McNider, 56, face a combined eight counts of financial exploitation of the elderly.

The documents name six alleged victims, saying the value in each case exceeds $2,500. John McNider also faces two counts of first-degree theft of property. Angel McNider faces one. Civil court records FOX10 Investigates has uncovered civil court records showing two of the alleged victims named in the indictment recently won judgments against the McNiders, who own Southern Justice Marine & Sales LLC.

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Research shows the company is based in Orange Beach. In complaints filed in May, two customers say they paid deposits in December 2025 to have boatlifts built. One says he paid $10,000. Another says he paid $14,000.

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Both men say the boatlifts were never built, and the deposits were never returned. Records show on Oct. 15, District Judge Michael Hoyt ordered the McNiders to pay one of the alleged victims $17,477 and the other $20,252. Electronic stalking charge John and Angel McNider also face an electronic stalking charge. Court documents allege a device was placed on the property of a former Southern Justice Marine & Sales employee.

Angel McNider’s attorney responded, saying she hasn’t talked to this employee in three years. FOX10 Investigates is waiting to hear back from John McNider’s attorney. The McNiders have been released from the Baldwin County Jail. Their arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 20.