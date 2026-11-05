2 astronauts will finish upgrading ISS solar arrays during spacewalk today: Watch it live

The spacewalk is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. ET.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsTwo spacewalking astronauts will finish upgrading the International Space Station's power system today , and you can watch the action live. NASA astronaut Anil Menon points his camera toward his spacesuit’s helmet visor and takes a selfie during a spacewalk on Oct. 29, 2026.

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Today's extravehicular activity will be the second in a week for Menon and Kutryk, who installed the station's seventh iROSA during an. That excursion was the 100th U.S. spacewalk from the ISS to date, and the first EVA for a Canadian astronaut since 2019. Today's spacewalk will wrap up an ambitious ISS power upgrade that has taken more than five years to pull off.

"The installation job will complete the years-long process that began in June 2021 to augment the space station’s power generating capacity from 160 kilowatts to about 215 kilowatts," NASA officials wrote about the EVA in a Menon and Kutryk are currently sharing the ISS with five other astronauts — NASA's Luke Delaney and Jessica Watkins and cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov, Anna Kikina and Sergey Teteryatnikov.and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat.

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His book about the search for alien life,"Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph. D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.