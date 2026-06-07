2 arrested after climbing Tacoma Narrows Bridge cables, blocking westbound SR-16

Drivers heading westbound on state Route 16 near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge faced a major closure Saturday night after two people climbed the bridge’s cable susp

2 people climbed cables to reach the top of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge on Saturday night, causing officials to close the roadway. Drivers heading westbound on state Route 16 near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge faced a major closure Saturday night after two people climbed the bridge’s cable suspensions, prompting troopers to shut down lanes and divert traffic.

At 10:07 p.m. Saturday, the Washington State Patrol said all lanes of WB SR-16, just before the Narrows Bridge, were being blocked off and diverted to Jackson Avenue because of two people climbing the cable suspensions of the bridge. Troopers began working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to get them down safely and urged people to avoid the area.

In an update at 10:43 p.m., the WSP said the roadway remained blocked and that the two people had reached the very top of the bridge. The WSP warned that with strong wind gusts at those heights, "anything could go wrong and pose a major hazard to traffic below, and that’s why a road closure is necessary. ”By 11 p.m. the WSP reported that both climbers were under arrest and the road was set to reopen shortly.

Baby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination. A 20-year-old college student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan has was found dead after an intensive search, his family announced. Residents of Seattle's North Aurora neighborhood plan to march Saturday night to demand emergency action from city and state leaders.

An explosion and fire destroyed a home in Snohomish and claimed the life of one person, fire officials said. Snohomish Regional Fire units were dispatched afterKitsap County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible vehicular homicide after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning left a teenager dead. The cr





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