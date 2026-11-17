The Toronto Raptors have another opportunity to beat the New York Knicks. However, in order to get the win this time they will need to clean up a few areas of t

Oct 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors shooting guard Immanuel Quickley reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Toronto Raptors have another opportunity to beat the New York Knicks. However, in order to get the win this time they will need to, but did not come away with a win despite a seven point lead heading into the fourth quarter in a game that ultimately ended with an overtime loss. If Toronto wants to avoid their 15th straight loss against the Knicks , then there are two adjustments that should be at the forefront of their attention. Oct 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors shooting guard Ja'Kobe Walter shoots the ball during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect One of the Raptors' most crushing problems from Sunday night was their inability to capitalize on their opportunities at the charity stripe.

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The Raptors made just 11 of their 19 free throws, while the Knicks cashed in on 23 of their 28 attempts. Not only did the Knicks have nine free throws more than Toronto, but they also missed three less free throws in spite of the extra opportunities. One singular made free throw could've allowed the Raptors to walk out of Scotiabank Arena at 6-7, and avoided the overtime period entirely.

While there is something to be said about the Raptors being more aggressive and trying to drive to the basket to draw more fouls, that effort would remain futile if they cannot convert on the chances they get. Oct 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors shooting guard Immanuel Quickley reacts after a basket during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

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Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectToronto shot 31 per cent from three point range against the Knicks on Sunday. Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead shot 10/21 from deep. The rest of the team was 1/14. The Raptors will need more contribution from their supporting cast if they want to take this matchup against the Knicks.

Improved perimeter shooting would do a whole lot more than just put extra points on the board. If Toronto could establish a more threatening presence from the perimeter, then New York would be forced to respect it, which then creates more driving lanes for slashers like RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. The Raptors shouldn't necessarily focus on taking more three point attempts, but similarly to their free throws, they should convert the attempts that they take at a higher rate.

If Toronto can improve in both areas, they have a clear path to victory in their rematch against the Knicks. Rocco Moschella is a contributing writer for Toronto Raptors On SI. During the fall of 2025, he worked with Fan Feed Network, covering sports news and developing digital media content.

In addition to writing for On SI, Rocco is a freelance PR and social media content strategist for clients across various industries.