The driver suffered bruising to her face and a black eye, court documents state. All students were safely reunited with their parents.

A Cy-Fair Independent School District bus driver has been released from the hospital after authorities say two adults forced their way onto her bus and assaulted her in front of Bane Elementary School students during an afternoon drop-off.

Ashlee Taylor and Rashaud Toney, both 32, face charges of assault of a public servant in connection with the incident last Thursday, according to court records. The driver suffered bruising to her face and a black eye, court documents state. All students were safely reunited with their parents. According to court documents, the driver was unfamiliar with the route and was trying to follow directions from bus dispatchers but had difficulty hearing because children were screaming on board.

Also read Cleveland ISD reports attempted cybersecurity intrusion, certain services impacted

When the bus reached the corner of Ted Street and Pinemont near Hollister, a car pulled in front of it, preventing the driver from moving, records state. Taylor, identified in court documents as a student's parent, got out of the car and tried to open the bus door.

Toney then exited the car, yelled at the driver to get off the bus, and shattered the glass door with his fist before both adults got on the bus, according to the documents. The driver told police she refused to leave her seat. Court records allege Toney then punched her in the face and shoulder approximately 13 times while Taylor pulled her hair. Records say the two then fled.

Advertisement

Fire at Clean Harbors facility out after tank explodes, Harris County Fire Marshal's Office saysVideo posted to social media after the alleged assault shows a chaotic scene, with parents telling police they believed the driver had been driving erratically and taking students to the wrong location. Cy-Fair ISD, however, said surveillance video from inside the bus shows no evidence that the driver was acting erratically.

The president of the union representing Cy-Fair ISD teachers and bus drivers said she has received only a handful of calls about assaults on educators during more than 20 years in that work. She said adults coming onto the bus should be the last thing drivers have to worry about while transporting children.

Voters say 'no' to CFISD school tax rate hike for improvementsThe weekend starts mild, ends with a cold front that brings in the chill for Thanksgiving weekCincinnati Zoo says Fiona the hippo has died, days after ingesting a visitor’s hat