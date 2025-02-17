2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Off the Coast of Los Angeles

A minor earthquake struck near Los Angeles on Sunday evening, prompting reports of weak shaking along the Santa Monica Bay. This event follows a recent cluster of earthquakes in the area.

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean on Sunday evening at 7:48 p.m., approximately seven miles off the coast of Los Angeles , according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also roughly seven miles from Malibu and Santa Monica, nine miles from Topanga, and nine miles from El Segundo. The USGS received a few reports of weak shaking along the Santa Monica Bay coastline. This earthquake follows a series of five earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.

0 or greater that have occurred in the vicinity over the past 10 days. The Greater Los Angeles area experiences an average of 59 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 annually, based on a recent three-year data sample. The quake originated at a depth of 6.9 miles. The USGS encourages anyone who felt the earthquake to report their experience. For those seeking information on earthquake preparedness, the Los Angeles Times offers the Unshaken newsletter, a six-week program that breaks down essential steps for emergency readiness. The newsletter covers topics such as earthquake kits, recommended apps, key advice from earthquake expert Lucy Jones, and more. Additional resources are available at latimes.com/Unshaken. This news story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquake data from the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before its publication. For more details about the system, please visit our frequently asked questions section





