$2.6 Million Home Tops San Ramon Real Estate Sales Week

A 4,610‑sq‑ft single‑family house sold for $2.6 million, topping San Ramon's residential sales for the week of Oct. 5. 13 homes sold with an average price of $1.5 million.

A 4,610‑square‑foot single‑family residence on the 100 block of Macedon Court closed for $2,600,000 on Sept. 30, marking the most expensive residential transaction in San Ramon during the week of Oct. 5. The 2004‑built home, featuring five bedrooms and five bathrooms, sold at $564 per square foot.

Overview of the Week's Sales

Total residential real estate sales in San Ramon for the week of Oct. 5 reached 13, with an average sale price of $1,500,000 and an average price per square foot of $636. The high‑priced Macedon Court property lifted the average price per square foot above the neighbourhood's typical range.

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Key Transactions and Pricing Details

In addition to the Macedon Court sale, the 2700 block of Canyon Creek Drive closed for $1,536,000 on Sept. 30, translating to $811 per square foot for its 1,894‑square‑foot lot. The 2500‑square‑foot Cinnamon Ridge Road home on the 3500 block sold for $1,825,000 on Sept. 28, equating to $730 per square foot.

The 6600 block of Aberdale Circle closed on Sept. 30 for $1,450,000, a price of $703 per square foot for its 2,062‑square‑foot design. Similarly, the 9500 block of Broadmoor Drive captured $1,630,000 on Sept. 29, or $679 per square foot for a 2,399‑square‑foot house.

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The 400 block of San Roberto Place saw a sale of $1,731,000 on Sept. 29. The 2,448‑square‑foot home, built in 1978, sold at $707 per square foot. The 2700 block of Mohawk Circle closed for $1,520,000 on Sept. 28, a price of $599 per square foot for a 2,539‑square‑foot residence.

Lower‑Priced and Non‑Contemporaneous Sales

The 400 block of Blanco Court and the 2700 block of Milburn Court both sold for $1,450,000 and $1,310,000 respectively, on Sept. 29 and Sept. 25. These homes, built in 1973 and 1962, respectively, sold at $448 and $581 per square foot. The 6100 block of Alpine Blue Drive sold for $1,945,000 on Sept. 30, at $656 per square foot, while the 1300 block of Milburn Court closed at $1,310,000 a month earlier.

Implications for Local Real Estate

The concentration of high‑priced transactions suggests that San Ramon's single‑family market remains robust. Buyers securing homes in the $1.5‑million range are paying between $500 and $800 per square foot, indicating sustained demand for large, well‑featured properties. Sellers may view the current average price per square foot of $636 as an attractive benchmark for listing their homes during the upcoming month. Market analysts expect the trend to continue, as recent sales demonstrate steady appetite for spacious homes in the region.