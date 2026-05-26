2,500 runners and walkers expected for 20th Anniversary TMC 'Meet Me Downtown' 5K

The streets of downtown Tucson will light up Saturday night, May 30, as organizers expect more than 2,500 runners and walkers to take part in the 20th annual TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K Night Run/Walk and Festival of Miles.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The streets of downtown Tucson will light up Saturday night, May 30, as organizers expect more than 2,500 runners and walkers to take part in the 20th annual TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K Night Run/Walk and Festival of Miles.

Staged at the Children’s Museum Tucson and neighboring Armory Park, the locally produced event pairs a community street run with live music and a festival atmosphere. Organizers say the course is a fast, flat and wide 3.1-mile loop through downtown neighborhood streets and — this year — serves as the Road Runners Club of America West Regional Championship.

Built as a full community festival, race registration doubles as an all‑access pass to a post‑race party running 5:00–10:00 p.m., featuring Pop‑Up Rebellion performing early‑aughts punk, rock and pop hits on the main stage; a Pueblo Vida Beer Garden where registered participants 21+ receive a complimentary pour from Pueblo Vida Brewing Company; a Food Truck Round‑Up with a diverse lineup of local Tucson vendors; and family perks including half‑price admission to the Children’s Museum Tucson from 3:00–6:00 p.m. for participants and their parents.

VIDEO: See drone footage from last year's event in video below: The TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K helps to raise money for local organizations and promotes health and fitness by bringing together runners, walkers and adaptive athletes. Participants registered for the event represent 19 U.S. states and three countries. ---- STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE





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