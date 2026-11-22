Archaeologists discovered a stash of Celtic coins ahead of a construction project for an electrical substation in Hungary.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsArchaeologists in Hungary have discovered a stash of more than 200 Celtic silver coins that are over 2,000 years old.

It's one of the largest hoards found there in decades. Researchers unearthed the coins during excavations ahead of construction for an electrical substation in western Hungary between 2023 and 2025, according to a translatedfrom the power company E.ON. The hoard dates to sometime between the late second century B.C. and the early first century B.C. The coin cache weighs roughly 4.4 pounds .

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In today's market, it's worth more than $2,000 as raw silver alone, but its rarity and historical value effectively make it priceless, the statement said. The site was once part of a farm, and plowing there had unearthed several individual coins in recent decades, the statement said. During the latest excavations, archaeologists initially found a few coins and then searched the area with metal detectors, which led them to the coin hoard.

The treasure had been packed inside a small ceramic vessel and sat about 16 inches below ground. The hoard's silver coins are modeled on Greek tetradrachms — a very early type of large silver coin that was introduced in the late sixth century B.C.

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Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors The newfound Celtic tetradrachm copies are a type known as"Velem," which are named after Velem-Szent Vid, a fortified Celtic hilltop settlement, orEach coin has a stylized head on one side that probably depicts the Greek god Apollo, and portrays a helmeted rider and horse on the other side. Artifacts from more than 7,000 years of occupation have been found at the site, including a glass bead thought to be about 2,500 years old.

The excavations have revealed evidence of more than 7,000 years of occupation at the site, officials wrote in the statement. The artifacts include a nearly 7,000-year-old polished stone chisel used for woodworking and a glass bead with a peacock's eye pattern that seems to have been part of jewelry from the sixth or seventh century B.C.

A Roman-era villa was built at the same site in later centuries, without disturbing the hoard of buried silver, Kreiter said at the news conference. The site in Hungary's western Szombathely region was excavated between 2023 and 2025 ahead of the construction of an electricity substation. The villa has long since been demolished, but the excavations enabled the archaeological team to reconstruct its floor plan, including its underfloor heating system, she said.

They also found a Roman-era brick with a dog's paw print.were loosely related Iron Age peoples descended from Proto-Indo-European speakers. Emerging in Central Europe, Celtic groups occupied much of Central and Western Europe from about the 10th to the first century B.C. The Celtic Gauls were finally defeated by the Romans, led by Julius Caesar at Alesia, now in eastern France, in 52 B.C.

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The Britons were also Celtic, though most people of Celtic descent would not have recognized that name.and the Bretons of coastal France, trace their descent to the Celts. Regions with strong Celtic origins are sometimes called the"Celtic fringe" of Western Europe.

, an honorary curator and professor emeritus of Greek and Roman numismatics at the University of Oxford, stated that Celtic tribes in the Carpathian Basin, now in Hungary and Romania, started minting their own silver coins after Celtic mercenaries had seen them when serving with Hellenistic armies in Greece and Macedonia. Howgego has written that the Greek-inspired Celtic coins included adaptations of classical Greek portraits, as well as distinctive Celtic designs.

These copycat tetradrachms held very high value for their makers, so they were rarely used for everyday purchases. Instead, they were often hoarded as wealth or buried as ritual offerings. Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans.

He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.