While the Buffalo Bills treated fans to a thrilling victory on Thanksgiving night, the cold, heavy rain put a damper on the Highmark Stadium experience for some

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fans watch during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at New Highmark Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect We've come to learn that $2.2 billion isn't enough for a roof-enclosed stadium, but is it at least enough for protection on the concourse?to open the schedule, Bills' fans encountered downright miserable conditions with the Kansas City Chiefs in town on Thanksgiving night.

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Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With temperatures sinking below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and steady rain throughout the evening, players and fans alike were exposed to the harsh elements throughoutWhile most fans presumably expected to endure a soaking at their seats in an outdoor stadium, the troubling issue is that there appeared to be no retreat for non-club level spectators.