1Password data breach: Hacker stole customer names and emails via an employee's GitHub account. How to stay safe.

Hackers made off with the names, email addresses and account details of some 1Password customers after hijacking a staff member's GitHub login, the password-security company disclosed Wednesday.

The company says the intruder never accessed the encrypted vaults where customers store their passwords. But the stolen names and email addresses identify people as 1Password customers, and the company is urging users to be wary of unexpected emails, texts or calls about their accounts. How the Attack Unfolded According to 1Password's disclosure, its security team opened an investigation on November 19 after finding evidence that an outsider controlled the employee's work GitHub account.

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The company says the intruder used that foothold to slip malicious code onto the company's back-end servers, which then downloaded administrative records on a portion of its customer base. The attacker also made copies of private source code and broke into the system 1Password uses to build and release its software. Credentials stored in that system have since been replaced, the company said.