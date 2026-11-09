1M oysters restored to Great South Bay as shellfish recovery effort continues

The milestone is part of the Town of Islip's ongoing shellfish restoration effort.

One million oysters have now been placed back into the Great South Bay to improve Long Island's waterways. The milestone is part of the Town of Islip's ongoing shellfish restoration effort.

Oysters play a vital role in improving water quality, restoring marine habitats and supporting the long-term health of the bay.

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"The oysters, they filter 50 gallons of water a day so keeping the bay filled like that helps purify the waters and brings the Great South Bay back to the state it was years ago," said Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter. Efforts to restore the Great South Bay have been underway for decades as officials work to combat the effects of climate change, overfishing and improper waste disposal.

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The restoration effort comes as oyster farmers continue to recover from significant losses caused by frigid temperatures last winter, which prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul in May to seek a USDA Secretarial Disaster Designation for Suffolk County. In October, $6.5 million in additional state funding was awarded to help build a new shellfish hatchery in Islip, bringing the total state investment funding to $16.5 million. The hatchery currently supplies young oysters and clams to shellfish farmers.

The hatchery produces about a quarter of all caged oysters harvested in the state. The new facility will boost production to meet growing demand from farmers and support the industry long-term.