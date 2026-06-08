Very little has remained the same since the last time the biggest sporting event in the world came to town.

Very little has remained the same since the last time the biggest sporting event in the world came to town. For those of a certain age, 1994, or more specifically, the 1994 World Cup, isn’t difficult to remember.

It’s certainly easy to recall just how different things were back then compared to now. The infamous O.J. Simpson police chase in Los Angeles took place on the same day the 1994 tournament, the first World Cup on American soil, kicked off in Chicago. brings about many other seismic changes beyond the new calendar page. Thirty-two years ago, Dallas hosted several matches at the Cotton Bowl, with titans such as Brazil and Germany on the pitch.

In 2026, the so-called “Dallas Stadium,” orNone of the American venues in the 2026 tournament were used as match venues for the ‘94 tournament. In 1994, all matches were on American soil, unlike this year, when the tournament will spread out across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The specific match locations are just where the many differences between then and now begin.

Let’s take a look at some of the major ways the 2026 World Cup will look different from the 1994 World Cup. If you’re going to have three countries host the tournament for the first time ever, you might as welltoo. In 1994, there were 24 teams and 52 matches. In 2026, that is doubled to 48 teams playing 104 matches, an increase from 2022, when 32 teams played 64 matches in Qatar.

This is why you’re likely to get a crash course in world geography when reviewing the match schedule. Since its introduction during the 2018 World Cup, the video assistant referee, or VAR, has arguably been the hottest topic of conversation in soccer every four years.

Even with VAR, some controversial, and perhaps obvious, calls have been missed on handball or offside violations, and depending on which team you’re rooting for, some VAR controversies have either helped your team or have doomed your squad. In 1994, on-field video-assisted reviews were not used, as it was the first year some fans in World Cup stadiums even had access to a small number of replays.

Another notable difference in technology between then and now is that the internet was a little-used medium for news reporting and gathering. Social media was even less of a factor, of course, with Myspace and Facebook still a decade away. In 2026, it’s not a stretch to suggest that a huge number of fans will watch World Cup matches and take in related content using social media, smartphones, streaming apps and other non-traditional broadcast and newspaper methods.

In 1994, Argentina was only eight years removed from a legendary World Cup victory led by national hero Diego Maradona. Even though the ‘94 Cup was his last as a player for his country, he remained a revered figure until his death in 2020. Between Argentina’s ‘86 title and its stunning 2022 triumph,had failed to rise to Maradona’s level in the eyes of many because he had not led his nation to World Cup glory.

Few seemed to care that Messi didn’t play in his first World Cup until 2006. That unfair reputation changed after the 2022 victory, and in 2026, Messi, should he take the pitch for his country, will do so without a substantial ghost shadowing his every step. In 1994, the U.S. men’s team had only qualified for a single World Cup in the previous four decades, and that was the 1990 Cup.

The fact that Alexi Lalas, Tony Meola and crew made it to the knockout round in 1994 shocked the world and especially took an unsuspecting nation by surprise. Aside from a couple of notable speed bumps in 2006, when the U.S. embarrassed itself out of the group stage and in 2018, when the team failed to qualify for the tournament at all, the knockout stage round of 16 has been a pretty regular stop for the U.S., including in 2022, when the team lost to the Netherlands.

The expectations for the USMNT now compared to 32 years ago couldn’t be more different. Although there are still occasional headlines asking if 2026 will make soccer a bigger deal in America, there’s no disputing the impact the 1994 tournament had on the nation. Prior to 1994, pro leagues were either short-lived or of the indoor soccer variety.

But since 1996, Major League Soccer, including the Dallas Burn,a few years later, has only grown in stature across the country, with teams building their own soccer-specific stadiums and the league continuing to expand in recent years. Without the success of the 1994 World Cup, the MLS could’ve easily gone the way of the other defunct leagues, if it ever got off the ground at all. No paywall. Always accessible.

We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Dallas Observer free and in print every week.. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including





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