Santa's Lapland ranks 1994 as the best Christmas in 40 years due to Mariah Carey's hit music, EastEnders Sharongate finale, and festive film classics.

Research conducted by tour operator Santa's Lapland has officially crowned 1994 as the United Kingdom's best Christmas in the past 40 years. The ranking is based on a comprehensive evaluation of seven distinct factors including television, film, music, snowfall, popular toys, festive traditions, and the amount of annual leave taken. The year is celebrated for its perfect combination of chart-topping music, classic television broadcasts, and iconic toy crazes that defined the era before the digital age.

Mariah Carey and East 17 Musical Dominance

The music charts of 1994 were dominated by two massive hits that remain cultural touchstones today. Mariah Carey released her lead single All I want for Christmas Is You in October, which became a global classic despite peaking at number two on the UK singles chart. Meanwhile, the number one spot was claimed by East 17 with their song Stay Another Day. This track quickly became a festive favorite due to its emotional songwriting and ambiguous lyrics that allowed audiences to connect with it on a personal level. Stay Another Day was originally the third single from East 17's second album Steam. Although it sounds like a love song, it was actually written about band member Tony Mortimer's brother Ollie who committed suicide. Tony Mortimer explained to NME in 2012 that the band knew the true meaning, but he kept it private until asked in interviews. Producers added Christmas bells to make the song more appealing in the lucrative Christmas singles market. The track became an international hit selling 1.4 million copies across the globe. This year marked the start of a global Christmas classic for Mariah Carey whose holiday album Merry Christmas featured the beloved single. Viewers flocked to cinemas for the new release of The Santa Clause while sporting fans were still reeling from the FIFA World Cup where none of the four home nations qualified for the first time ever.

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EastEnders Sharongate Saga Finale and TV Ratings

Avid television viewers at the time remember the famous EastEnders special that aired at 6:15pm on Christmas Day. The broadcast drew in nearly 20 million viewers making it a landmark moment for British soap operas. It was the first regular episode of the British soap series to air originally on a Sunday rather than as a repeat. The episode followed the bitter breakdown of Grant and Sharon Mitchell's marriage due to the Sharongate affair revelation which had aired earlier that year. Fans were glued to their screens as they watched Sharon take savings from The Queen Vic to leave behind Walford. This event finally saw an end to the famous Sharongate saga which had captivated the nation. The most watched Christmas Day television show of 1994 was actually the series five premiere of One Foot in the Grave titled The Man Who Blew Away. It broadcast at 9pm on Christmas Day where Victor and Margaret Meldrew received an unexpected visit from Mr Foskett. Many fans and critics have since suggested that the episode is one of the shows most memorable episodes. BBC One's Christmas Day lineup in 1994 featured the likes of Top of the Pops The Wrong Trousers and Keeping Up Appearances. Top of the Pops hosted by all five members of boyband Take That featured the grand unveiling of the years Christmas Number One. Take That hosted the show where East 17 performed their lead single Stay Another Day.

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Royal Traditions and Historical Context

Princess Diana joined the traditional Christmas Day walk to church at Sandringham with William and Harry. This event took place two years after her separation from Charles. Unbeknownst to the British public it would be the last Christmas she spent with the Royal Family before her death in 1997. The year 1994 feels a world away from today with no smartphones or TikTok. Even if they had existed the then Prime Minister Sir John Major would certainly not have invited social media stars to dance around Downing Street. Festive experts from Santa's Lapland ranked the past 40 years of Christmas based on the seven factors mentioned earlier. The result highlights a time when families gathered around traditional media and shared physical experiences. The data suggests that the cultural impact of the music and television from 1994 has aged better than many subsequent years. The enduring popularity of songs like Stay Another Day and All I want for Christmas Is You demonstrates the lasting power of that years artistic output. The Sharongate finale remains a potent memory for fans of the BBC soap. The convergence of high drama in soaps and heartfelt musical ballads created a unique festive atmosphere. This research by Santa's Lapland provides a nostalgic look at a holiday season that prioritized shared viewing and listening experiences. The ranking serves as a reminder of how specific cultural moments can define a generation's holiday memories.