Beloved 1990s Disney movies like Hocus Pocus and The Rocketeer underperformed in theaters but found lasting audiences through home video and TV.

Several of the most beloved childhood movies of the 1990s were commercial disappointments when they first arrived in theaters. Disney spent millions producing family adventures that struggled to attract audiences, while several animated features failed to compete with the enormous success of The Lion King and Toy Story. Many of these 1990s Disney movies later became cherished favorites.

The theatrical marketplace of the period was unforgiving to films that did not become immediate sensations. A movie that failed to open strongly could be quickly pulled from cinemas, leaving little room for word of mouth to build. Home video offered a second chance that theaters could not provide.

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Why Box Office Results Do Not Tell the Whole Story

Box office disappointment does not automatically mean a financial disaster for a studio. Theater owners keep a share of ticket sales, and marketing costs can make an apparently respectable gross insufficient to justify a movie's production budget. Revenue from VHS sales and television broadcasts could later transform an unsuccessful release into a valuable property.

Families who missed a film in theaters could discover it on video, and children often watched the same movie until they could practically recite it. Some of these productions were eventually grouped with forgotten Disney movies worth revisiting, while others became established family favorites. Their second lives show that theatrical revenue does not always reflect lasting cultural value.

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Hocus Pocus Became a Halloween Tradition

Hocus Pocus became an annual Halloween tradition after Disney's original July 1993 release underperformed in theaters. Kenny Ortega's supernatural comedy earned approximately $39.5 million during its original domestic theatrical run against a $28 million production budget. The result was hardly an outright disaster, but it fell short of the studio's hope for another family favorite.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy play three witches accidentally resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts. Midler's commanding portrayal of Winifred Sanderson is central to the film's appeal. The mixture of broad comedy and surprisingly sinister moments also made the movie considerably stranger than a typical Disney family adventure.

Television broadcasts and home video gradually built the film's reputation. Its popularity grew enough to inspire Hocus Pocus 2 in 2022, nearly three decades after the original. What initially seemed like an unsuccessful family-friendly Halloween comedy became one of Disney's most recognizable seasonal properties.

The Rocketeer and Newsies Faced Steep Costs

The Rocketeer, directed by Joe Johnston, was released in 1991 and earned approximately $46.7 million domestically against a reported production budget around $40 million. Those figures were not enough to cover the wider costs of a major theatrical release. The disappointing performance effectively ended plans for a theatrical sequel.

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In the film, Billy Campbell plays Cliff Secord, a stunt pilot who discovers an experimental jetpack and becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy involving Nazi agents. Jennifer Connelly brings considerable charm to Jenny Blake, and Timothy Dalton has tremendous fun playing the villain. Its release also came between Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which made its timing difficult.

Newsies, a 1992 Disney musical starring Christian Bale with songs by Alan Menken and direction by Kenny Ortega, was produced for approximately $15 million. Despite its apparent potential, the film was a commercial disappointment at the box office. Its later reputation shows how a theatrical setback can be softened by years of home viewing.