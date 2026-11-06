1970s Sitcoms That Failed: Come Back Mrs. Noah, The Ghost Busters, and Me and The Chimp

Explore three short-lived 1970s sitcoms including Come Back Mrs. Noah, The Ghost Busters, and Me and The Chimp that failed to capture audiences despite unique premises.

The 1970s television landscape was defined by groundbreaking sitcoms like All in the Family, M*A*S*H, and The Jeffersons, which pushed social boundaries and earned critical acclaim for their progressive storytelling. While these shows set a high standard for the genre, many other attempts to innovate within the sitcom format failed to resonate with viewers or sustain production. Unlike the enduring classics that ran for decades, several programs from this era struggled to survive beyond a single season, with some failing to even reach double-digit episode counts.

The Space Comedy That Flopped

Comedy creators Jeremy Lloyd and David Croft developed the series Come Back Mrs. Noah for Mollie Sugden in 1977, capitalizing on her fame from Are You Being Served?. The sitcom was set in the year 2050 and featured Mrs. Gertrude Noah, played by Sugden, who accidentally boards the Britannia 7 spacecraft after winning a baking contest. The premise involved a disastrous launch that stranded Mrs. Noah alongside two physicists, a maintenance worker, and a confused news reporter played by Ian Lavender.

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Despite the creative team's previous success with farcical humor, this space-based experiment relied heavily on slapstick and double entendres that quickly became repetitive. The production frequently placed the usually composed Mrs. Noah in physically compromising positions, such as floating in zero gravity or being trapped in escape tubes, which critics noted left the actress appearing uncomfortable. The BBC declined to renew the show after only six episodes aired during the 1977 to 1978 broadcast period, marking it as a strange but short-lived deviation from the creators' usual work.

The Prequel to a Billion Dollar Franchise

Before Ivan Reitman's iconic film launched in the 1980s, Filmation produced The Ghost Busters for CBS in 1975, a show that inadvertently paved the way for a global cinematic empire. The live-action series featured Jake Kong, Eddie Spencer, and a gorilla named Tracy, who worked as inept paranormal investigators receiving missions via tape-recorded messages from an unseen boss named Zero. The trio frequently battled familiar horror tropes like werewolves, Dracula, and Frankenstein's monster in a formulaic structure that recycled sets and story beats.

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The show targeted Saturday morning children audiences and lasted for only 15 episodes before being canceled. Although it was not a critical hit, Columbia Pictures later licensed the name for the blockbuster comedy starring Bill Murray, which changed the trajectory of pop culture. Filmation capitalized on this success by bringing back the original characters in an animated sequel series titled The Real Ghostbusters, which debuted less than a week after the movie's cultural peak.

The Chimp Sitcom That Lost Its Charm

Before Garry Marshall achieved massive success with Happy Days, he co-created Me and The Chimp, a 1972 CBS sitcom that followed the conventional trope of animals joining human families. The series centered on dentist Mike Reynolds, played by Ted Bessell, and his family, who decide to keep a stray chimpanzee named Buttons after their children bring him home. When efforts to find the owner failed, the Reynolds family integrated the wild animal into their daily lives, leading to various domestic mishaps.

CBS canceled the show after 13 episodes, citing a lack of comedic substance and predictability. The plot involved Buttons stealing alarm clocks, disrupting a paint company's home makeover, and even briefly joining a school basketball team, all of which were viewed as lacking originality. A late-season reveal that Buttons was part of the space program did little to revitalize interest, leaving Me and The Chimp as a forgotten footnote in the history of animal-led television comedies from the early 1970s.