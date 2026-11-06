1970s Cinema: Why Taxi Driver and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest Still Matter

A look at why 1970s cinema remains a landmark, with Taxi Driver and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest showing New Hollywood's daring, influential style.

Many people consider the 1970s to be the greatest decade in movie history, and the case rests on a specific shift in American filmmaking. The collapse of the old studio system and the rise of New Hollywood gave filmmakers unusual creative freedom, while audiences proved willing to embrace films that were darker and stranger than ever before. Collider's ranking of the era highlights titles such as Taxi Driver and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Collider acknowledges that narrowing the decade to a few movies means leaving out many masterpieces. The selected films are presented as some of the era's most daring, influential, entertaining, and unforgettable creations, and the outlet argues that they still shape the medium today. Taxi Driver appears at number 8 on the list, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is placed at number 7.

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Taxi Driver and the Inner World of Travis Bickle

Taxi Driver, released in 1976, is described by Collider as deeply uncomfortable because it places the viewer inside the head of Travis Bickle, played by Robert De Niro. The film makes audiences understand how Travis sees the world, rather than simply watching him from a distance. According to the review, this approach laid the blueprint for countless twisted character studies that followed, although none has yet surpassed it.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Paul Schrader, the film follows a lonely Vietnam veteran through nighttime New York. His insomnia, alienation, sexual frustration, and disgust gradually harden into fantasies of violence. The story shows how private anger can slowly turn into a dangerous worldview.

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Collider points to the film's complexity and contradictions as a key source of its greatness. Travis desperately wants connection but seems incapable of achieving it. His later fixation on rescuing Iris, played by Jodie Foster, allows him to recast his destructive impulses as something heroic. The outlet concludes that Travis correctly recognizes the ugliness around him but is profoundly wrong about what it means and what should be done about it.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and the Fight Against Control

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, released in 1975, centers on Randle McMurphy, played by Jack Nicholson, who gets himself transferred to a psychiatric hospital. There he confronts Nurse Ratched, played by Louise Fletcher, who exercises suffocating authority over the institution. The review describes her control as built on rules, medication, shame, and the calm insistence that everything being done is for the patients' benefit.

McMurphy's small rebellions carry enormous emotional weight in the story. He organizes a basketball game, takes the patients fishing, and pretends to watch a baseball game on a television set that Ratched refuses to turn on. Collider notes that these moments make the conflict feel personal and immediate.

Director Miloš Forman, according to Collider, avoids playing the material as a cartoon or caricature. Instead, he tells a genuinely touching and frequently uproarious story about freedom, with hard-hitting political undertones. The review states that the movie bottled the counterculture spirit of its era, which is why the film remains central to discussions of 1970s cinema.